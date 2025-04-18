Gracie Abrams Opened Up About The 'Invasion Of Privacy' Taylor Swift Constantly Faces, And Why She's Been 'Lucky' To Learn From It
This rising pop star is learning from a mega star.
Gracie Abrams had a front row seat to the Eras Tour, as she served as one of Taylor Swift’s many opening acts across the over two-year blockbuster tour. Now, the rising star is opening up about what she’s learned from observing the Reputation artist’s life, and specifically the “invasion of privacy” she faces.
Between her debut show as Swift’s opener during the first month of concerts back in the spring of 2023, to her final performance on the Eras Tour stage in December 2024, Gracie Abrams’ star has risen exponentially. During that whole time, she’s been at Taylor Swift’s side, learning from one of the best. That also means she’s witnessed how hard being that famous is, and it comes at a cost, as the “That’s So True” singer told Billboard:
According to Abrams, seeing Swift handle her fame and the public scrutiny that comes with it helped her put her own career in perspective.
While Gracie Abrams sells out arenas and has a wickedly successful album with The Secret of Us, she’s not at the stadium level Swift is at...yet. That means her personal and professional life isn’t as picked apart as her colleague's. As she said, witnessing this has helped her “right-size my own shit.”
However, it’s likely also taught her how to handle fame. Gracie Abrams currently has 50.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. For reference, she’s in the same ballpark as newer artists like Benson Boone and Doechii and artists who have been around longer, like Harry Styles, Adele and Miley Cyrus. She’s a big deal right now, which means she could also face more attention and, sadly, invasion of privacy.
Now, Taylor Swift has been dealing with this for most of her career. However, it’s undoubtedly gotten more intense as she’s become more famous.
For example, once she started dating Travis Kelce, there was a lot of talk and scrutiny about how she was impacting the NFL. Meanwhile, people are constantly speculating about whether she’s getting engaged to Kelce or if they’re broken up. The rumors are constant, and the speculation runs wild, and she seemingly does a good job of protecting the privacy she has amid it all.
So, yeah, it makes sense why Gracie Abrams has learned so much from watching Taylor Swift. The “Us” collaborators seem to have a great working relationship, and it’s obvious that the “Risk” singer looks up to the Eras Tour frontwoman.
