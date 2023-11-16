Billie Eilish Is Granted Another Restraining Order, This Time Following Reported 'Disturbing Professions Of Love' Toward The Singer

Like many pop sensations before her, Billie Eilish continues to experience the highs and lows of fame as she grows up in front of the world. The 21-year-old singer deals with everything from having to clap back at trolls commenting on her fashion choices to being nominated for six Grammys for the upcoming 2024 telecast in the matter of a week. And on Wednesday, the Barbie movie singer was granted another restraining order after a series of alleged threats from an aggressor.

Per TMZ , Billie Eilish was just granted a new restraining order for a man named Shawn Christopher McIntyre after his actions left her concerned for her own, family and friends’ safety. Here’s what’s going on.

Billie Eilish’s Latest Restraining Order Situation

The latest report regarding Billie Eilish taking legal action led to good news for the singer when she was given a restraining order concerning 53-year-old Shawn Christopher McIntyre. The man reportedly sent hundreds of messages to both Eilish and her family since September. The man reportedly said he was “hunting” her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, along with his friends. McIntyre also reportedly threatened to kill Finneas and Elon Musk in these messages. He also apparently sent her voice mails with “disturbing professions of love” as well.

Eilish apparently detailed McIntyre stalking her outside not only her home, but her family’s home too, and she's been worried that if a restraining order does not go into effect, “he will continue his pattern of harassment,” “act on his threats” and “go to even more extreme lengths to act upon his wild fantasies." I imagine situations like these fuel the flames of her thoughts on bailing on social media .

The Prior Safety Threats Billie Has Dealt With

Word that Billie Eilish is taking action against this lurker follows a string of other incidents Billie Eilish has dealt with in the past. In February, the singer was granted a prior restraining order for a man named Raymond Black, who allegedly came to her house on multiple occasions. A month prior to that, Eilish was granted a separate five-year restraining order against a man named Christopher Anderson after he reportedly broke into her childhood home, where her parents still reside, more than once. Anderson allegedly jumped the property’s fence once and was sending her “threats of violence” that caused her “substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress.”