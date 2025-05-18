How Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Relationship Has Allegedly Been Impacted By Alabama Barker’s ‘Toxic’ Feud With Bhad Bhabie

Anyone who watched The Kardashians’ most recent season on the 2025 TV schedule with their Hulu subscription can tell how important Kourtney Kardashian’s family is to her — and that includes the stepchildren she inherited when she married Travis Barker. However, 19-year-old Alabama Barker is currently involved in a “toxic” feud with Bhad Bhabie, and it sounds like it’s had an impact on Kravis’ relationship, with other members of their family being dragged into it.

Bhad Bhabie — aka the viral “Cash Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil — used to be friends with Alabama Barker. However, things soured between them when Bhabie accused Barker of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, who's also the father of her child. The two have since released diss tracks involving members of each other’s families, and that’s reportedly taken a toll on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage, per a source for InTouch, who said:

This is a huge source of stress for them as a couple. They’re both upset and worried about Alabama and now on top of that, Kourtney’s hit the roof because Rocky and Reign have both gotten dragged into the negativity.

Reign Disick is the youngest of three children Kourtney Kardashian shares with Scott Disick but, because many think Kardashian hooked up with Justin Bieber around that time, rumors have circulated questioning Reign’s paternity. The 10-year-old himself spoke about it on an Instagram live with Alabama Barker’s boyfriend, which allegedly left Reign’s mother “livid.” The source said:

[Kourtney is] very upset and she is making sure everyone knows it.

Meanwhile, Alabama Barker released a diss track that referenced Bhad Bhabie’s child, which prompted her mom Barbara Ann Bregoli to name-drop Kourtney and Travis' 1-year-old son, Rocky. Bregoli posted that Alabama was “still talking about my granddaughter yet her daddy has a whole new family. Rocky rules while you’re just on your knees.”

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly can’t stand that her youngest children are involved, with the insider saying:

Rocky’s a baby and he’s already getting trash talked in public thanks to Alabama having this toxic feud, and now thanks to Alabama’s boyfriend, Reign has had to answer questions from random strangers on the internet about whether Justin Bieber is his dad, it’s absolutely horrifying.

There’s also allegedly concern on Kourtney Kardashian’s part that Bhad Bhabie might have dirt on other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, since she and Travis Barker’s daughter used to be friends. Kardashian is prepared to put her foot down, the source said, which might be causing friction between her and the Blink 182 drummer. They continued:

It’s a very touchy situation because Travis is extremely protective of Alabama. Up until recently, Kourtney was biting her tongue and trying to mostly stay out of it and let Travis take charge, but she’s too upset to stay quiet now and wants to start making some rules and laying down the law.

Everyone is “predicting fireworks” if the wrath of Kourtney gets unleashed, and I can’t say I’d want to be the one standing in her way if it came to protecting her children. We’ll have to see how this beef continues to play out and if other members of the Kardashian family become involved.