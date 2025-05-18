How Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Relationship Has Allegedly Been Impacted By Alabama Barker’s ‘Toxic’ Feud With Bhad Bhabie
Couples drama?
Anyone who watched The Kardashians’ most recent season on the 2025 TV schedule with their Hulu subscription can tell how important Kourtney Kardashian’s family is to her — and that includes the stepchildren she inherited when she married Travis Barker. However, 19-year-old Alabama Barker is currently involved in a “toxic” feud with Bhad Bhabie, and it sounds like it’s had an impact on Kravis’ relationship, with other members of their family being dragged into it.
Bhad Bhabie — aka the viral “Cash Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil — used to be friends with Alabama Barker. However, things soured between them when Bhabie accused Barker of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, who's also the father of her child. The two have since released diss tracks involving members of each other’s families, and that’s reportedly taken a toll on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage, per a source for InTouch, who said:
Reign Disick is the youngest of three children Kourtney Kardashian shares with Scott Disick but, because many think Kardashian hooked up with Justin Bieber around that time, rumors have circulated questioning Reign’s paternity. The 10-year-old himself spoke about it on an Instagram live with Alabama Barker’s boyfriend, which allegedly left Reign’s mother “livid.” The source said:
Meanwhile, Alabama Barker released a diss track that referenced Bhad Bhabie’s child, which prompted her mom Barbara Ann Bregoli to name-drop Kourtney and Travis' 1-year-old son, Rocky. Bregoli posted that Alabama was “still talking about my granddaughter yet her daddy has a whole new family. Rocky rules while you’re just on your knees.”
Kourtney Kardashian reportedly can’t stand that her youngest children are involved, with the insider saying:
There’s also allegedly concern on Kourtney Kardashian’s part that Bhad Bhabie might have dirt on other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, since she and Travis Barker’s daughter used to be friends. Kardashian is prepared to put her foot down, the source said, which might be causing friction between her and the Blink 182 drummer. They continued:
Everyone is “predicting fireworks” if the wrath of Kourtney gets unleashed, and I can’t say I’d want to be the one standing in her way if it came to protecting her children. We’ll have to see how this beef continues to play out and if other members of the Kardashian family become involved.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
