Billie Eilish Just Got Good News After Taking Legal Action Against Man Who Was Half-Naked Outside Her House

Billie Eilish is undoubtedly one of the music industry's biggest pop stars right now. She recently toured around the world for over a year for in promotion of her album Happier Than Ever. And of course, she's also earned Grammys and an Oscar for writing the latest James Bond theme song . Unfortunately, a pitfall that comes with the kind of fame that Eilish has is the presence of loiterers around her home (and that of her parents). This past week, after she experienced an incident involving a half-naked man, Eilish took legal action, and the singer just got good news on that front.

On Monday, Billie Eilish reportedly returned to her Los Angeles home to find a man named Raymond Black -- who wasn't wearing a shirt -- on the premises. And when she turned on the lights of her living room, she claimed he was gazing through the glass. Eilish called the police, and they arrested the man sometime afterwards. TMZ has now reported that Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order from Black.

According to legal documents the outlet obtained, Raymond Black has been ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 yards from the singer and stop harassing her under “a credible threat of violence or stalking.” Additionally, Black was asked not to go to the home of entertainer's parents, as he's apparently gone looking for her there on a prior occasion.

Billie Eilish also claimed Raymond Black lurked by her place last year as well. This isn’t the first restraining order situation that Eilish has dealt with either. Earlier this month, the “Bad Guy” chart topper and outspoken fashion icon was granted a separate five-year restraining order against Christopher Anderson after he allegedly broke into her family’s home more than once. Anderson reportedly jumped the property’s fence, but it was not confirmed whether he stole anything from the Eilish family.

It’s unfortunate that the 21-year-old’s safety has been breached by multiple loiterers as of late. She now joins a host of famous women who have had to request restraining orders recently, like Kelly Clarkson, who filed one in December after a “large and physically imposing” man showed up outside her home. Dakota Johnson and partner Chris Martin also recently filed a restraining order against a woman who has been stalking them.

The singer has been back in LA for a few months now after touring around the world throughout 2022, during which her stops included Australia and New Zealand. Billie Eilish will resume her tour in March when she heads to South America and Mexico before playing additional shows in Canada, Hungary and England this summer. Let's hope that she doesn't have many other uncomfortable encounters while she remains at home and while she's on the road.