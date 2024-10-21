‘You Are Not Alone’: Billie Lourd Posts Touching Birthday Tribute To Carrie Fisher And Shares Message For Those Struggling With Addiction

Star Wars (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, with the stars of the original trilogy remaining synonymous with their roles. That includes Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and (of course) the late actress Carrie Fisher. On what would have been her 68th birthday, her daughter Billie Lourd posted a sweet tribute, as well as a message for those struggling with addiction.

Actress Billie Lourd usually posts on the anniversary Carrie Fisher's death, as well as her late mother's birthday. Through social media she offers an honest take on grief, allowing Fisher's generations of fans to also share their own feelings. Over on Instagram, the American Horror Story actress spoke about the her mother's struggle with addiction, offering:

Talk about honest. Rather than simply sharing a nice photo with Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd decide to reveal her true, complicated feelings during her late mother's birthday this year. As she pointed out, her mother died at the young age of 60, with she and the Scream Queen actress missing out on years together. And Lourd knows that there are many people out there who have had similar struggles and feelings of loss.

As she mentions in her caption, sometimes Billie Lourd celebrates her mother on what would hve been her birthday, enjoying some of her favorite things to honor her. But on what would have been Carrie Fisher's 68th birthday, Lourd instead is feeling sad. And her honestly is sure be touching for those who have gone through similar experiences.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

While speaking about her feelings of grief and attempts to help her mother's addiction issues, Billie Lourd reveals that she also looked up some sobering statistics about drug overdose deaths, and their frequency. Those victims of the disease left behind love ones like Lourd, who posted a message on solidarity for those with similar experiences. Talk about using your platform for a good cause.

Indeed, the comments section of Lourd's IG post is filled with people who were moved by her story. That includes those who have also lost loved ones to addiction, as well as Star Wars fans who are still mourning Carrie Fisher's passing. Her legacy is tied to the galaxy far far, away as well as her trademark sense of humor and contributions to famous movie scripts. And while Star Wars fans know "no one's ever really gone", there are still very strong feelings about the late actress, and the performance that we never got for The Rise of Skywalker.

