32 Inspirational Star Wars Quotes That Are Words To Live By

There are movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up on the galaxy far, far away, and as moviegoers look toward upcoming Star Wars movies, there's a re-watchability that it's known for, including iconic lines of dialogue. And there are some of the lines from Star Wars movies and TV shows that are actually words to live by. And yes, plenty of them are from Yoda.

Fans have spent years watching the Star Wars movies in order, and there are plenty of lines that are a quotable part of the pop culture landscape. And the space opera has plenty of lessons to learn, in addition to blasters and lightsabers. In no particular order, here are some lines from the franchise that teach a solid lesson. Beware for those new to the galaxy: there are spoilers ahead.

"No one's ever really gone." - Luke Skywalker

Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the most divisive movies in the franchise, especially related to the story revolving around Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker. But he has some great material to work with, including these touching words he says to Leia while Force Projecting himself onto Crait.

"Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hatred, hatred leads to suffering." - Yoda

Yoda is full of wisdom throughout the Star Wars franchise, in various points throughout the timeline. In The Phantom Menace we saw him at the height of his power at the Jedi Council, and he had some choice words the first time he met a young Anakin Skywalker.

"The belonging you seek is not behind you, it is ahead." - Maz Kanata

Lupita Nyong'o's Maz Kanata is a mysterious character in the Star Wars universe, one who debuted during J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. While in the basement of her castle she encourages Rey to move forward instead of looking back, a bit of advice that many of us have needed once or twice.

"Never tell me the odds." - Han Solo

When fans rank the Star Wars movies, The Empire Strikes Back is often at the top of the list. The story is thrilling, and there are plenty of truly iconic lines. That includes the moment C-3PO tells Han how slim their odds of survival are when going through an asteroid field. And it's not bad advice for those needing some optimism.

"There’s always a bigger fish." - Qui-Gon Jinn

Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn is full of wisdom in his brief appearance The Phantom Menace. As such, expect him to appear a few times on this list. One simple but effective bit of knowledge comes as he's with Jar Jar and Obi-Wan in a Gungan boat, and it's something that's relatable in the real world.

"May The Force be with you." - General Dodonna

This is a line that's been said a number of times throughout the Star Wars franchise, both on the small and silver screens. Funny enough, a small character was the first to utter it: General Dodonna during the briefing scene in A New Hope. And while there's no lightsabers in the real world, its a bit of advice to keep the faith.

"Rebellions are built on hope." - Cassian Andor

This is a line of dialogue that became an ongoing catchphrase throughout Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It's first uttered by Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, before eventually being embraced by Jyn Erso and the Rebel Alliance. And that message of hope is one that works here on Earth too.

"Wars not make one great." - Yoda

During Empire Strikes back we're introduced to Grand Master Yoda, who has been living in exile on Dagobah. Early on he starts offering wisdom to Luke, including the claim that wars are not what makes a great man. Given his years in the Clone Wars, he would know.

"This is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause." - Padme

Palpatine's true identity is revealed, and he barely survives his encounter with Mace Windu in Revenge of the Sith. He returns in his new appearance to the senate and declares the Galactic Empire's existence. And Padme's response to Bail Organa is cautionary tale about the political system.

"Let the Wookiee win." - C-3PO

In A New Hope, R2-D2 is seen playing Holochess with Chewbacca. But Peter Mayhew's signature character is a sore loser, and soon begins to freak out when losing to the droid. C-3PO tells his fellow droid to let the Wookiee win because sometimes you need to pick your battles.

"Many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

When Obi-Wan's Force Ghost appears to Luke after Yoda's death in Return of the Jedi, the two have an honest conversation. During this, Mark Hamill's hero is upset that Ben lied to him about Vader being Anakin. But the Jedi offers a line about perspective that you can totally use IRL.

"The greatest teacher, failure is." - Yoda

Yoda's appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was one of the most memorable parts of the blockbuster. It was doubly exciting because a practical puppet was used this time around, after years of visual effects. And Yoda gave Luke nuggets of wisdom, including the positive side of failure.

"I'm responsible these days. It's the the price you pay for being successful." - Lando Calrissian

Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian is introduced in Empire Strikes Back as an old friend of Han Solo. He's the administrator of Cloud City, marking a big change in status for the scoundrel. And after Han notices this, he references the way one's life changes after success.

"You can’t stop change any more than you can stop the sun from setting." - Shmi Skywalker

The Phantom Menace introduced the generations of fans to a young Anakin Skywalker, who grew up as a slave on Tatooine. After Qui-Gon Jinn decides to take him to Coruscant to be trained as Jedi, he's forced to say goodbye to his mother Shmi. But she offers some great life advice before Anakin departs the planet.

"The ability to speak does not make you intelligent." - Qui-Gon Jinn

When Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan first meet Jar Jar Binks in The Phantom Menace, the Gungan is a bit of nuisance. Ahmed Bests' infamous character argued with the Jedi Master during this, claiming that he's able to speak. But as Qui-Gon says, that's not all it takes to be intelligent.

"Sometimes we must let go of our pride, and do what is requested of us." - Anakin Skywalker

In Attack of the Clones, both Padme and the audience are reintroduced to Anakin, who is a Jedi Padawan under the tutelage of Obi-Wan. He's assigned to guard the Senator of Naboo, and they speak about duty while she's packing for Naboo. And the future Darth Vader had a good perspective.

"Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose." - Yoda

Yoda dispenses knowledge on the regular during his appearances in the Star Wars timeline, offering advice to the likes of Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. The latter gets this bit of advice while trying to decipher his vision of Padme's death in Revenge of The Sith.

"Only a Sith deals in absolutes." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

In Revenge of the Sith, Anakin finally breaks bad, and follows the instructions of Sith Lord Palpatine. After massacring Jedi (including younglings), he goes to Mustafar, where he's followed by both Padme and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The latter tries to talk some sense into his former Padawan, taking umbrage with the black and white Sith way of looking at the world.

"As long as there’s light, we’ve got a chance." - Poe Dameron

During The Force Awakens, we're introduced to Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, who is a hotshot pilot with The Resistance. During the third act he leads a Squadron of pilots to attack Starkiller Base. He speaks literally about the light meaning they still have a chance, since the Base was eating a nearby Sun, but it's also a metaphor about hope.

"Do or do not. There is no try." - Yoda

Luke seeks a Jedi Master to train him during Empire Strikes Back, which is when we're introduced to Yoda on Dagobah. When the young Jedi is frustrated with his progress, and talking about "trying" to use The Force, the little green guy makes it clear that there's no such thing as simply trying.

"I know how to run without you holding my hand." - Rey

Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought us a new trio of heroes in Poe, Finn, and Rey. The latter is played by Daisy Ridley, whose parentage was a mystery throughout the sequel trilogy. And as Finn tries to rescue her from the First Order on Jakku, she makes it clear she doesn't need his help.

"That’s how we win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love." - Rose Tico

Kelly Marie Tran made her Star Wars entrance as Rose Tico in The Last Jedi, and represented a regular worker in The Resistance who rises to greatness. During the Battle of Crait, she saved Finn's life by putting herself in danger. And her reason why is a refreshing perspective on the war.

"Let the past die. Kill it if you have to." - Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren is the villain of the sequel trilogy, and brought a different energy than other Star Wars antagonists like Vader or Palpatine. In his first movie he's struggling with the Sith's influence vs. his familial ties and training as a Jedi, but decides to "kill" the past... by killing Han Solo. Despite this action, the quote itself can be a helpful piece of advice about letting go.

"Who’s more foolish? The fool or the fool that follows him?" - Obi-Wan Kenobi

While Ben Solo is only still alive for one movie of the original trilogy, he dispenses a ton of wisdom throughout A New Hope. While speaking with Luke, Han, and Chewie after they hid in the Millennium Falcon, Obi-Wan offered a line about power, and the foolishness of following the wrong person.

"And that is why you fail." - Yoda

When Luke arrives in Dagobah in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, he's not met with the mentor that he thought would be helping him deepen his connection to The Force. Instead he got Yoda, who proved his power by lifting Luke's X-Wing out of the water. And when Luke says that he's having a hard time believing in The Force, Yoda explains his lack of belief is the reason why he hasn't gotten more powerful

"Be mindful of the future, but not at the expense of the moment." - Qui-Gon Jinn

Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn was the prequel trilogy's version of Ben Solo, a Jedi Master who helped to guide those around him. Obi-Wan is his Padawan, and his training is still very much happening at the time of The Phantom Menace. And his sentiment about being in the moment is one to live by.

"We take the next chance, and the next, on and on until we win, or the chances are spent." - Jyn Erso

Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso is the protagonist of Rogue One, and a spirited rebel who is on an ill-fated mission to Scarif. She becomes a leader throughout the movie's runtime, and this inspiring speech helps to show the power of taking things step by step. As an over-thinker, I can relate.

"It's every citizen's duty to challenge their leaders, to keep them honest, and hold them accountable if they're not." - Ahsoka Tano

Long before Rosario Dawson's live-action series fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano was brought to life in animation. And while she was still young (and nicknamed Snips), she teaches a lesson to students about the importance of challenging political leaders.

"If money is all you love, then that's what you'll receive." - Leia Organa

Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa is one of the most beloved characters of the entire Star Wars franchise. She's always had a strong sense of morality, including when Han is looking for a reward for saving her in A New Hope. It's like she knew he'd end up being a great Rebel Leader.

"We are what they grow beyond. That is the burden of all masters." - Yoda

When Yoda shows up as a Force Ghost in The Last Jedi, he and Luke discuss the Jedi legacy and his relationship with Kylo Ren. That includes this tidbit about what it's like to be a mentor... but it also might apply to parenting.

"Persistence without insight will lead to the same outcome." - The Armorer

The Armorer is a fan favorite character in The Mandalorian, even if we've never actually seen her face. And she offered this great tidbit to the title character that's worth remembering.

"Your focus determines your reality." - Qui-Gon Jinn

In The Phantom Menace, Qui-Gon Jinn is shown training a young Anakin Skywalker And his line about focusing is a solid piece of advice to live by.