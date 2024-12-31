‘It Was An Enormous Amount Of Weight On My Shoulders’: Years After Billy Eichner’s Bros Underperformed At The Box Office, He Shared His Feelings On The Film’s Legacy

Bros is one of those movies that seemed to slip through the cracks for a lot of people. The 2022 movie did underperform during its opening weekend but the co-writer and star of the film, Billy Eichner, has shown nothing but pride for the work. While on a press tour for the big Disney blockbuster, Mufasa, the Parks and Rec alum shared his insights into the hidden gem, and the legacy it has.

The Billy on the Street star sat down with Josh Horowitz, of the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about some highlights of his career, including the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy. When asked about his feelings about the movie, The Lion King actor shared that he’s still proud of its comedy caliber and realistic portrayal of middle-aged gay men beyond a caricature. Eichner said:

I, above all, remain so proud of that movie, because I just loved the movie, you know? And it’s really hard to make a good movie, and it’s hard to make a good comedy, especially. We made an R-rated comedy about middle-aged gay men who are sexually active. It was honest. It was unapologetic. I wanted my character to say things in that movie, to be outspoken and confident. You know, to not be a [caricature] of a gay man, which we often see in pop culture, especially when a gay man does pop up in a more mainstream style comedy, they’re often not written with that much complexity or dimension. We’re just joke machines, and I’ve been a joke machine. … By the way, it’s fun to be a joke machine when the jokes are funny, and I’m happy to do that, too. But it was such a great opportunity to go beyond that.

The movie does really showcase some of the more detailed inner workings of a gay relationship honestly and realistically. I agree with Eichner that it's hard to make a good movie that’s funny and speaks to real relationships. Bros has the power within its storytelling to have the potential to impact young people for the better, especially those who are seeking out LGBTQ+ representation.

The Difficult People alum went on to share that it remains one of the greatest achievements of his life. And it isn’t due to streaming numbers but rather people who connected with the movie and shared their experiences with its star.

It is one of the great creative accomplishments of my life, and I think it will always be. … It is one of those movies people – you don’t get the streaming numbers – but I would imagine just from anecdotal evidence it’s one of those movies people ended up watching at home when it became available. … I could read you, I don’t know, hundreds of messages I got privately on Instagram from mostly gay men – not only gay men – but mostly gay men and gay men of a certain age, who really understood why that movie was so rare and really appreciated what my character and Luke’s character – the issues that they were unpacking in that movie.

While it doesn’t rank as one of the best rom coms of all time (yet), Eichner and Luke MacFarlane have undeniable chemistry in Bros. It is, after all, one of the key elements fans connected with, the Noelle alum explains. I’m just hoping they eventually reunite in a sequel or something because they were some of the most incredible romantic comedy partners .

The Friends From College alum then dove into some behind-the-scenes feelings of what it's like being a gay man in the industry making a movie that's akin to Bros. He revealed that while the pressure was outstanding, he continues to stand firmly with the result, as he should. Eichner shared:

Not many gay men in my position in Hollywood have gotten a chance to make that sort of movie, and it was a privilege. It was very challenging, don’t get me wrong. … Yeah, it was an enormous amount of weight on my shoulders, of course. But, you know, like I said, what ultimately you are left with is the movie, you know? For people who haven’t seen it, it is streaming, and I recommend it. And I’m very proud of the work that I did and the work we all did.

Billy Eichner isn’t alone in the sentiment. He also shared during the interview that an exec reached out to him after rewatching the film. He shared with the comedian and writer that he was also proud and glad to have been a part of the film. As someone who has seen Bros, I agree wholeheartedly, it’s a film to be proud of and one of the best recent romantic comedies I’ve seen.

Hopefully, Eichner, and the cast and crew behind the movie, know the enormous amount of weight and pressure that came along with it was well worth it. The legacy of Bros, I think, is just beginning and future viewers will make up for the low-performing numbers at the box office–it’s too good not to.

Bros is available with a Starz subscription or VOD.