‘It Was An Enormous Amount Of Weight On My Shoulders’: Years After Billy Eichner’s Bros Underperformed At The Box Office, He Shared His Feelings On The Film’s Legacy
It's still a hidden gem of a rom com.
Bros is one of those movies that seemed to slip through the cracks for a lot of people. The 2022 movie did underperform during its opening weekend but the co-writer and star of the film, Billy Eichner, has shown nothing but pride for the work. While on a press tour for the big Disney blockbuster, Mufasa, the Parks and Rec alum shared his insights into the hidden gem, and the legacy it has.
The Billy on the Street star sat down with Josh Horowitz, of the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about some highlights of his career, including the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy. When asked about his feelings about the movie, The Lion King actor shared that he’s still proud of its comedy caliber and realistic portrayal of middle-aged gay men beyond a caricature. Eichner said:
The movie does really showcase some of the more detailed inner workings of a gay relationship honestly and realistically. I agree with Eichner that it's hard to make a good movie that’s funny and speaks to real relationships. Bros has the power within its storytelling to have the potential to impact young people for the better, especially those who are seeking out LGBTQ+ representation.
The Difficult People alum went on to share that it remains one of the greatest achievements of his life. And it isn’t due to streaming numbers but rather people who connected with the movie and shared their experiences with its star.
While it doesn’t rank as one of the best rom coms of all time (yet), Eichner and Luke MacFarlane have undeniable chemistry in Bros. It is, after all, one of the key elements fans connected with, the Noelle alum explains. I’m just hoping they eventually reunite in a sequel or something because they were some of the most incredible romantic comedy partners.
The Friends From College alum then dove into some behind-the-scenes feelings of what it's like being a gay man in the industry making a movie that's akin to Bros. He revealed that while the pressure was outstanding, he continues to stand firmly with the result, as he should. Eichner shared:
Billy Eichner isn’t alone in the sentiment. He also shared during the interview that an exec reached out to him after rewatching the film. He shared with the comedian and writer that he was also proud and glad to have been a part of the film. As someone who has seen Bros, I agree wholeheartedly, it’s a film to be proud of and one of the best recent romantic comedies I’ve seen.
Hopefully, Eichner, and the cast and crew behind the movie, know the enormous amount of weight and pressure that came along with it was well worth it. The legacy of Bros, I think, is just beginning and future viewers will make up for the low-performing numbers at the box office–it’s too good not to.
Bros is available with a Starz subscription or VOD.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News