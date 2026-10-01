My Favorite Thing About Elsbeth Is All The Good Wife Actors Crossing Over. Now, The Kings Have A New Show

I’m obsessed with the fact that when you watch a show from Robert and Michelle King, there’s a high probability you’ll see an actor who appeared on The Good Wife in it. It’s happened a lot in Elsbeth, which returns on the 2026 TV schedule on October 8, and now, there’s potential for it to happen even more on Cupertino, which is the newest legal drama from the Kings.

For context, Cupertino is a legal drama set in the titular town in California. In it, Mike Colter, who had a recurring role on The Good Wife and was a star of Evil, plays Michael Price, a lawyer who has set out to take on high-profile and challenging cases in Silicon Valley. It will air alongside Elsbeth, so with the Kings set to have two shows this season that feature actors who appeared on their first big legal drama, I had to ask Mike Colter about the possibilities for crossovers.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS)

Are Elsbeth And Cupertino Connected?

The short answer to the question of whether Elsbeth and Cupertino are connected in terms of plot is no. It’s worth wondering since Elsbeth is a spinoff of The Good Wife, but also features actors from TGW both as new and different characters and as the characters they played all those years ago. (For example, Nathan Lane played a totally new character while Sarah Steele came back to play her original character, Marissa Gold.)

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However, Mike Colter made it clear that his show and Elsbeth really don’t live in the same universe, but they do live in the same multiverse built by the Kings:

Well, they're different. They're different because they're different sides of the world. I mean, different sides of the country. So I guess, I guess in that regard, they are in the same universe? Maybe, but that's a universe like a Spider-Verse. Like, you know what I mean? But in terms of character-wise, they're not the same location, so there's no crossovers that are intentional, even though we have had actors cross over.

So, don’t expect to see Elsbeth flying to California. While that’s kind of a bummer, it does make sense. These shows take place in two very different locations, they have different vibes, and Colter is not playing his Good Wife character, Lemond Bishop, in Cupertino. However, while there won’t be character crossover, there will be actor crossover, meaning this new series will do one of my favorite things Elsbeth does.

Could We See Anyone From The Good Wife Or Evil On Cupertino?

Considering Colter is one of the King's regulars thanks to The Good Wife and Evil, and Elsbeth’s tendency to bring on guest stars who have appeared on The Good Wife and more, I had to ask whether this kind of thing will happen on Cupertino. Here’s what the Luke Cage actor had to say:

Absolutely. I mean, as many as we can. There's nobody who I wouldn't want to see actually come back and play. We actually have someone coming back, but we're not gonna let the cat out of the bag. Somebody is coming back, so I'm not gonna tell you who, but yes.

Well, start guessing, everyone! As we talk about shows like Elsbeth and Evil, I can’t help but hope he’s referring to Michael Emerson, who played Judge Crawford on Elsbeth and Leland Townsend on Evil. When I threw his name out there, Colter joked that his Evil co-star is very into gardening, so he wasn’t sure if they’d be able to get him to “come out of the garden.”

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From the Evil cast, it could also be fun to see Katja Herbers or Aasif Mandvi in Cupertino. However, while we should dream big about guest stars, we should also appreciate the fact that Cupertino already has multiple King alums in its cast.

Along with Colter, Renée Elise Goldsberry is an A+ Good Wife guest star who is a regular on Cupertino. She’ll play a character named Nichole E. Ferebee who has quite the history with Colter’s Michael. Plus, Rob McClure, who has appeared on Elsbeth, Evil and The Good Fight, is set to play a character named Bo.

So, we’re already off to a great start with Cupertino featuring actors who have appeared in The Kings’ back catalog of shows. Now, I just hope that even more actors from Elsbeth, The Good Wife and more can make an appearance on this new show.