A Thread Showed The Moment Daniel Craig’s 007 Set Himself Apart (But All Fans Can See Are The Knee Pads)

The James Bond franchise took on a very different tone when Daniel Craig took over the role in 2006’s Casino Royale, which you can watch with a Prime subscription. Bond was more damaged and flawed than any of the versions portrayed by the other men who have played Bond. There is one scene at the end of Casino Royale where audiences watched the moment Craig’s Bond went from a raw, “blunt instrument” to a stone-cold professional spy with a license to kill. It’s a powerful scene, but one thread on Reddit is way more obsessed with the knee pads his victim is wearing in the film.

The Actor Was Ready For The Fall

The scene, shot outside a villa in Lake Como, Italy, features Bond assassinating the ultimate villain of the movie, Mr. White, played by Jesper Christensen. The scene opens on Mr. White taking a call from Bond before his leg is shot out from under him, landing him on the deck. Bond then, for the first time in the Craig era, delivers that famous introduction, “Bond. James Bond.” It’s an awesome moment, and I still remember the burst of applause in the theater when I first saw it. It's impossible to see anyone else in the role today, by the way.

However, in a Reddit thread on r/JamesBond, the most popular comments were about something else entirely: the knee pads Christensen is wearing under his suit. Honestly, I have watched Casino Royale quite a few times over the last 20 years, and I had never noticed it before, but now I will never be able to unsee it. I’m pretty sure he’s wearing elbow pads, too, but they aren’t nearly as obvious:

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Here are just a few examples people commenting on the knee pads:

Those giant ass knee pads under Mr White's suit always make me chuckle. Completely understandable though. - u/NicParvisMagna

Couldn't they have used different pants, a different shot, edited it in post, etc? One of my favorite scenes and now I can't unsee it 😂 - u/Relative-Knee7847

Yeah that's the biggest gripe I have about this scene are those damn knee pads. - u/bartz824

Wow, this shows just how calculating and farsighted Mr. White was. - u/Separate-Standard626

I've seen this about a thousand times and somehow missed them. One of my all-time favorite scenes has become parody. THANKS REDDIT - u/blastronomical

It’s worth noting, as u/jcdevoe26 points out in the thread, that they probably weren’t just there to protect Christensen’s knees in the fall. When you watch it, it's very clear that it is where they hid the “squib” on the actor’s costume. A squib is a small explosive charge used to mimic the look of a bullet hitting his leg.

It’s a fun bit of movie trivia, and it's worth noting as well that Ana de Armas has talked about wearing knee pads on the set of No Time to Die, so it's a trend in Bond World.

While my eyes will always be drawn to the knee pads whenever I watch Casino Royale, it’s not like it ruins the movie. It’s still one of the best Bond movies of all time.