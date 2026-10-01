I Didn't See The Amazing Race Creator's Take Coming When Asked About Competing With Her Husband

One of my biggest dreams in life is the hope that one day I will compete on The Amazing Race. This would preferably happen with my husband, even though I know for certain we would get eliminated the second a dancing challenge came our way. One would think the creator of TAR would also love the opportunity to join in the shenanigans. Spoiler: Someone asked her, and it didn’t go how I expected.

The Amazing Race is back on the 2026 TV schedule, and this year's a special year. Twenty-five years ago, it was created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, who have produced a slew of versions of the show that have aired around the world. She’s won Emmys for Race (though I want more on the reality front). She knows the ins and outs of Race. And it’s precisely this knowledge that makes her completely aware and honest about why she and her partner could not run the race.

I appreciate the honesty, I really do, but it was actually not her “no” admission that shook me up. What I found to be unexpected was why.

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We would never be on The Amazing Race. We cannot get out of the driveway without disagreeing which way to turn outside the driveway. It really comes down to being in the car together. I think that would be our biggest hurdle.

Listen, I have seen many teams get screwed by navigation over the years. Usually this is because they have no experience or are bad at reading a map. From what Doganieri is saying here, in her case she would expect explosive arguments over the best way to go. No, I did not see that coming. It sounds like things could get explosive in a way that might be good for TV, and maybe not their marriage, though.

Navigating, he’s always like, ‘Why did you take this street? Why don’t you get around this person?’ And if he’s driving, I have to say I do the same. But we can put things together. We are very simpatico when we’re building something, fixing something. The driving and navigating would be the end of us 100%. I have no doubt.

It's funny to think about because you'd THINK the brains behind a show such as this one would gravitate to a show such as this one. That's not the case, here.

I appreciate she'd rather people be honest about this stuff, so they don’t end up in a situation where they look mean-spirited or crazy on TV. This is something that did happen just a couple of seasons ago when audiences felt Jonathan was mean to his wife Ana, a point he later acknowledged . In fact, in general Season 37 was way more contentious than usual , and that doesn’t seem to really be what the producers want.

We want to go on this because we want to rekindle our marriage, and I’m thinking, ‘This is a pressure cooker, I dunno if this is the best choice for you.’

In general, this isn’t the first time someone involved with The Amazing Race was asked about competing themselves. Host Phil Keoghan was asked a little over a year ago. Unlike the producers, he’d totally be game, but he also gave a heartfelt answer because he wishes he could have run the race with his dad , who passed in late 2025. That one still tugs at my heartstrings.

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All in all, Elise Doganieri does feel as if many teams come out of the race stronger, which has happened with winners Ricky and Cesar and others, whether they are friends, family, or partners. She just knows it’s not for her and Bertram, and that’s OK.