It May Be Fall In The US, But Ana De Armas Proves It’s Always Black Bikini Summer Somewhere

It’s officially October, which means for many we’re starting to buy our pumpkins for carving and cooking, or getting ready for what upcoming horror movies might spook us out. Not for Ana de Armas. The actress is still hanging on the beach and getting her tan in her latest update.

De Armas has been doing a lot of travelling and resetting lately, ahead of plans to get back on set with a list of big actors for a number of big projects. Check out her latest photo dump:

How peaceful, picturesque and simply beautiful/ De Armas likes to keep things private (especially after previous high-profile stints with Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck). She even decided to move out of L.A. back in 2021 to live that unplugged life. As far as her relationship status now, Ana de Armas was photographed in Spain’s Formentera Island early last month with her new beau Beto Montenegro, who's a Venezuelan singer (via People). De Armas has been linked with him for the past few months.

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This new update comes after previously sharing ab-baring photos of herself enjoying the Swiss Alps, now she’s rocking a black bikini in an unknown location with infinity pools, gorgeous sunsets and chocolate croissants. The FOMO is real!

You really can never go wrong with a black bikini, even if most of us here in the U.S. are changing out our wardrobes for sweaters the colors of the autumn leaves right about now. I imagine she’s soaking up every moment ahead of starring in a number of upcoming movies in the coming months.

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who broke into Hollywood about a decade ago with movies like War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049. Her most famous movies these days are Knives Out (which is the perfect fall watch), being a Bond girl in No Time To Die and being in The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

(Image credit: Vertical)

De Armas’ last movie was last year’s John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which was sadly a box office flop. But hey, she learned how to assemble a gun in 14 seconds as a result of it. She also got to work with Ron Howard on Eden, which received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences liked it a lot more.

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Next, she’s got a thriller called Sweat lined up where she’ll play a fitness instructor who’s forced into a dangerous arrangement with a fan. She’s also attached to another thriller called Reenactment with Benicio del Toro and Cameron Diaz and yes… yet another thriller with Kate Hudson called Palm Grove.

I know, I’m not wearing a black bikini right now but I love this energy De Armas is sharing on social media amidst what looks to be a fun-filled summer.