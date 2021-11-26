Black Friday: 10+ Big Deals On Movie And TV Show Blu-Ray And DVD Box Sets

Just about everybody loves Blu-ray box sets or collections of DVDs of their favorite movies and TV shows, but everyone doesn’t like dropping large stacks of cash in order to get all those behind-the-scenes featurettes, commentary tracks, and other bonus features. Well, if you act fast you can take advantage of some impressive Black Friday movie deals that make the Harry Potter and Fast and Furious box sets that have been taking up space in your shopping cart all the more desirable (and affordable). But like most Black Friday deals, these won’t last long, so let’s dive in before it’s too late…

Fast and Furious 8-Film Collection

The Fast and Furious franchise is built on the backs of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and family as they go from low-level, street-racing criminals with hearts of gold to international super spies preventing the destruction of the world. This Blu-ray box set contains the first eight movies in the series and a garage full of bonus features that will keep you entertained until Fast and Furious 10 arrives.

Game Of Thrones: The Complete Series

Despite having one of the most divisive final seasons in modern TV history, the landmark HBO series Game of Thrones was at one time the biggest thing around. This massive 4K UHD box set comes with all eight seasons which is more than enough to keep you busy until George R.R. Martin releases the next book in the fantasy novel series.

The Sopranos: The Complete Series

The iconic HBO series The Sopranos continues to be one of the premium cable channel’s most popular shows nearly a decade-and-a-half after its much talked about ending in 2007. This 28-disc Blu-ray set contains every episode of the iconic series, and is honestly one of the best ways to revisit the groundbreaking drama.

Harry Potter: The 8-Film Collection (Blu-Ray)

There are a ton of great Harry Potter film collections out there, but if you are looking for the most bang for your buck, check out this Blu-ray box set containing all eight movies.

Zack Synder’s Justice League Trilogy

If you were holding out for the physical release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, now is the perfect time to pull the trigger. This eight-disc 4K and Blu-ray set not only comes with the definitive version of Snyder’s superhero crossover film but also Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition.

Schitt’s Creek Complete Collection (DVD)

There are few shows in recent memory that are as beloved as Schitt’s Creek with its funny characters, situations, and surprising amount of heart. Now you can relive all those memories with this DVD collection containing every episode.

The Matrix Collection (Blu-Ray)

You know, not every fan of The Matrix has a copy of the first three films in the franchise, but you can change that this holiday season with this Blu-ray collection. Watch Neo (Keanu Reeves) go from a computer hacker to “The One” in stunning HD. This set also includes the animated film The Animatrix.

Cobra Kai Seasons 1 And 2 (DVD)

Are you a fan of Cobra Kai who wants to own a copy of the first two seasons? Well, this Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2 DVD box set will show your pocketbook a little mercy with a leg-sweeping low price.

The Karate Kid Collection (DVD)

Want to introduce a niece or nephew to the Karate Kid franchise? If so, pick up this collection of the first three Karate Kid movies as well as the 2010 remake.

Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, Bad Boys For Life (Blu-Ray Plus Digital)

There has never been a better way to take to the streets, nightclubs, and beaches of Miami with detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) than with this Bad Boys trilogy Blu-ray box set. All three of the action-packed movies are included, plus tons of extra content and digital codes as well.

Pitch Perfect Trilogy (DVD)

Follow the Barden Bellas on a series of adventures (and misadventures) with this Pitch Perfect trilogy DVD box set. All of the moments you love from the Anna Kendrick-led franchise are here, plus deleted scenes, gag reels, and more.

The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection (4K UHD)

Grab your trusty chainsaw and Book of the Dead because The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection brings with it an army of demons and laughs from the influential horror-comedy franchise. It should be noted that while The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 are included in this set, Army of Darkness is not. It’s not all bad news as every episode of Ash vs. Evil Dead is included.

Planet Earth II/Blue Planet II (4K UHD)

If you want to test out the performance and quality of that new 4K TV you just picked up, pick up this Planet Earth II/Blue Planet II combo pack that includes the critically acclaimed nature docuseries narrated by David Attenborough. This is a must for anyone obsessed with nature or at least high-quality nature documentaries.

The Original Christmas Specials Collection (Blu-Ray)

Fans of the Rankin/Bass Christmas specials should look no further than this collection of five of the most beloved programs to ever grace the small screen. This Blu-ray box set comes with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, The Little Drummer Boy, and Cricket on the Hearth, as well as no commercial breaks.

Columbia Pictures Collection Volume 2 (4K UHD)

If you missed out on the first installment of the Columbia Pictures Collection series, don’t make the same mistake with Volume 2. This 4K UHD collection comes with six movies from Columbia Pictures past — Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense and Sensibility, and The Social Network — as well as tons of 30 hours of bonus features, and a 80-page book with information about each of the titles.

These Black Friday movie deals won’t be around long, so make sure to take advantage of them before it’s too late…