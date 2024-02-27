Blake Lively Had A Fun Exchange With Avril Lavigne After Gushing About ‘Skater Boy’ Husband Ryan Reynolds, And I’m Digging This 2000s Callback

The turn of the century was a hell of a time to be a part of. Those of you who remember being there to see the best 2000s movies hit theaters for the first time would know, and so does actor Ryan Reynolds. The star of the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine came up in the industry around that time – so it’s not altogether surprising that wife Blake Lively would have fun referencing a callback to an Avril Lavigne song from that era. And that’s something that the Canadian pop singer took notice of when it happened.

Thanks to Lively’s adorable post gushing about her own “Sk8er Boi,” complete with a tag and message addressed to the recording artist, a fun exchange took place over social media. As you’ll see below, Lavigne responded in kind to the reference thusly:

(Image credit: Instagram)

If this doesn’t reignite the talks around that planned “Sk8ter Boi” movie that Avril Lavigne was working on, I don’t know what will. And there’s always room for Ryan Reynolds or Blake Lively to take part in that project as well. Seeing as the song spans an undetermined amount of time, but just long enough for one Skater Boy to fall in love with the narrator in question, there could be a need for an older and younger incarnation of all the key players.

Just don’t expect that lovely couple to be working on that project together, or at least not at the same time. A Green Lantern reunion doesn’t seem very likely given the Lively/Reynolds’ relationship rule that they schedule their workloads around family obligations.

At the same time, this could be the opportunity to cash in on that time Alicia Silverstone was mistaken for Avril Lavigne . You think Ryan Reynolds carrying a skateboard while dressing like an X-Games entrant is a throwback? Try teaming two rom-com legends together in a ‘00s comedy that nobody knew they needed. Hot Topic would practically run out of merch the day such a project was announced.

I know, it’s a lot of speculation for a movie we haven’t heard much about since being announced in 2022. At the same time, between the marketing and producing prowess of both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, perhaps this adorable reference could be the key to finally making it happen.