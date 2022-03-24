Avril Lavigne Has The Perfect Pick To Play Her In A Biopic Alongside Planned Sk8ter Boi Movie

Avril Lavigne is in the middle of a major pop punk comeback , as her recent album Love Sux recently debuted high on music charts. The singer first gained recognition 20 years ago when she came on to the scene at the age of 17 with hits like “Complicated” and “Sk8ter Boi.” As Lavigne enters a new era of her career, could a biopic starring the groundbreaking pop star be on the horizon?

While there are no plans for Avril Lavigne’s story to be told on film, the punk rocker was asked who she’d like to see play her in a movie about her life. Here was her response:

Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film. She's dope.

While Avril Lavigne was at the iHeartRadio Awards on Tuesday, Access spoke with the singer, and it’s too good of a pick not to talk about. Lavigne and Kristen Stewart certainly share some physical features, so all Stewart needs is to put on a wig with long straight hair and embody her edgy vibes, and we’re already halfway there.

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to portraying famous women, having recently earned her first Oscar nomination for portraying Princess Diana in Spencer , which also saw some major rave from fans of the actress’ work. That movie is now available to check out with a Hulu subscription . Stewart has also previously portrayed Joan Jett in the 2010 film The Runaways, where she even worked closely with Jett herself. It’s pretty clear the actress could play the role well if Lavigne’s life was ever the subject of a movie.

Avril Lavigne has a great story that would lend itself well to a film too. It all started for her when she won a radio contest at 15 to perform with Shania Twain in Ottawa, Canada. Later that year, she was discovered by her first manager while singing at a bookstore. When the singer came on to the scene in the early 2000s, there were not a ton of popular female singers with her fashion sense and style, and she's been dubbed the queen of pop punk.

This may be the first time Lavigne has thought about what a movie about her life might look like, but the singer has already been working on a movie called Sk8ter Boi. In December 2021, Lavigne shared with the iHeartRadio podcast She Has The Voice that she is working on a movie adaptation of her hit song “Sk8ter Boi,” which had lyrics that played like a story itself. As Lavigne said at the time:

A lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level...You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks. It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love. The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.