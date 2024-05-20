A Blood-Drenched Horror Movie Just Got Cannes' Longest Standing Ovation In 2024 So Far, And I Can't Wait For It To Hit Theaters

Only five months in, and the 2024 movie release schedule has been one for the books for us diehard fans of horror movies . But, for those of us who love the gore but also a great story, things are about to get to be oh so much better. A blood-drenched horror flick from the visionary mind of French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat just received the Cannes Film Festival’s longest-standing ovation of 2024 so far, and I cannot wait for it to hit theaters and assault my eyeballs.

According to a report by Deadline , the new thriller The Substance took Cannes by storm on Sunday evening. It earned a standing ovation that lasted a staggering 13 minutes -- the longest at this year's festival so far. The applause began as soon as the credits rolled, reflecting the audience's admiration for the film's gripping narrative and powerful performances. Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, it's described as a body horror with a feminist twist.

The heart of the story beats around a revolutionary product named "The Substance," which is promoted as a way to transform users into the best versions of themselves. But, as with all promises, there's a catch. This transformation comes with a sinister twist, leading to unforeseen and horrifying consequences. Despite a 20-minute delay in the premiere screening, the audience's enthusiasm was palpable by the time the film concluded around 1 a.m. The rhythmic clapping and cheers marked a triumphant comeback for Demi Moore and left the audience hungry for more.

She, Margaret Qualley and Coralie Fargeat all seemed giddy about the movie's reception. In a video posted to Deadline Hollywood’s official X account, which you can view embedded below, the G.I. Jane actress can be seen throwing a kiss to the screen, saying, "Thank you! Thank you!":

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming horror movie, “The Substance” generates another you. It also reads, "A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you. And there's only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could go wrong?" This intriguing premise and the film's intense visuals and thought-provoking themes have me more than hyped ahead of its theatrical release!

In the forthcoming picture from the celebrated Revenge (one of the best movies on the subject) filmmaker, Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley portray the same character at different ages. The film has drawn attention for its full-frontal nudity, which plays a vital role in the story. Moore plays a fading celebrity who turns to a black market drug that replicates her cells, creating a younger, enhanced version of herself, played by Qualley.

Moore's character must co-exist with this new being, spending part of her time in a dormant state to let the other thrive. In an early scene, Moore's character carefully examines her nude body before using the drug. When Qualley's character emerges, she is equally captivated by her new, youthful skin. This stark display of nudity is allegedly very intense but integral to the story.

Global rights to the film were acquired by the worldwide streaming platform Mubi before the festival, marking a significant milestone for the company as it expands its theatrical distribution under new distribution boss Mark Boxer. The excitement surrounding The Substance is a promising sign for Mubi's future endeavors in the film industry.