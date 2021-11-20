The Best Horror Movies On Peacock Right Now

If you are as big a fan of horror movies as I am, you are always on the look out for the scariest slashers and creepiest classics that all your favorite streaming services have to offer. While every platform boasts a healthy selection of titles that are sure to feed into your bloodlust, an impressive amount of the best movies on Peacock fall under that particular category - the fact that most of the films come at no extra cost notwithstanding. If you find yourself in the mood for a good fright, look no further than our picks for some of the best horror movies on Peacock’s “Fright Night” section, starting with one that (as many classics claim to be) is based on a true story.

Open Water (2003)

A couple (Ryan Blanchard and Daniel Travis) on a scuba diving trip in the Caribbean find themselves stranded (but not alone) in the middle of the ocean after a miscount on their tour boat results in them being left behind.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: I was not tugging on anyone’s leg when I said that Open Water was inspired by an actual tragic event, which writer and director Chris Kentis recreates to a stunningly realistic and terrifying effect in, arguably, the scariest shark attack movie since Jaws.

The People Under The Stairs (1991)

On his 13th birthday, a boy (The Sandlot cast member Brandon Quintin Adams) and two adults plan to rob his family’s landlords (Everett McGill and Wendy Robie), only to find a wealth of horrifying secrets in their death trap of a house instead.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: While it is heavily inspired by stories of traditional fairy tale lore, The People Under the Stairs also incorporates themes of real-life urban hardships, resulting in one of the more disturbing grounded and plausible stories of the late Wes Craven’s stellar career in horror.

Deathgasm (2015)

A teenage metalhead (Milo Cawthorne) is sent to live with his well-to-do aunt and uncle, where he and his new friends form a band who find and perform a mysterious musical composition that happens to hold the key to unleashing the end of days in New Zealand.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: Giving new meaning to the phrase “sell your soul for rock 'n roll" in a most cleverly funny and relentlessly gory way, Deathgasm is a glorious feature-length debut from writer and director Jason Howden and also one of the best horror movies on Shudder, especially if you love Evil Dead movies and the music of Black Sabbath.

Starry Eyes (2014)

An aspiring actress (Midnight Mass cast member Alex Essoe) making a living at a restaurant in Hollywood goes to unimaginably dangerous lengths to earn what she believes will be the role of a lifetime.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: Not just one of the best horror movies on Peacock but one of the most criminally underrated modern day gems of the category you will find anywhere is Starry Eyes, a harrowing tale of ambition gone south with a dash of treacherous body horror from Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer - the writing and directing duo behind 2019’s Pet Sematary remake.

The House Of The Devil (2009)

A cash-strapped college student (Jocelin Donahue) accepts a baby-sitting job that she quickly comes to regret when nothing appears to be as it seems in the house she has been hired to stay at on the night of a lunar eclipse in 1983.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: Writer and director Ti West instantly became one of the leading heroes in modern indie horror with the underrated ode to the era of Satanic Panic, The House of the Devil - a masterpiece of slow-burn horror that earns its welcome with a shocking final act and an early appearance by future Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig.

Slither (2006)

A policeman (Nathan Fillion) and others race to stop an onslaught of slimy parasitic worms from transforming citizens of a small, rural town into grotesque mutant creatures.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: Before helming some of the best modern superhero movies, writer and director James Gunn made his feature-length directorial debut with Slither - an acclaimed creature feature as affectionately heartfelt and funny as it is shamelessly gory and gross.

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

A group of strangers taking refuge together in a small house in the country struggle to survive the hungry, shuffling corpses outside - and each other - while discovering what it means to live in a world overrun with the dead.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: Co-writer and director George A. Romero first introduced the world to the definitive incarnation of the zombie with Night of the Living Dead, which is also one of the best movies on Peacock for its cleverly veiled social commentary that would become a staple of the filmmaker’s long-running Dead movies series.

Day Of The Dead (1985)

A dwindling number of scientists and military personnel taking refuge together in an underground bunker struggle to survive the hungry, shuffling corpses above - and each other - while warring over what is most important in a world overrun with the dead.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: After following up his first horrid night with a distressing dawn, George A. Romero would then give us Day of the Dead - one of the more thoughtful, thematically unique, and technically impressive zombie movies in his influential franchise and of all time, if you ask me.

Train To Busan (2016)

A busy businessman (Gong Yoo) takes his daughter (Su-an Kim) on a trip to visit her mother by train, which ends up becoming a ride into relentless terror when the train cars become overrun hungry, fast-moving corpses.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: One of the most exciting and intelligent zombie movies in recent memory is the South Korean import Train to Busan, which also features Eternals cast member Don Lee and Parasite star Woo-sik Choi and spawned a Shudder-exclusive follow-up called Peninsula in 2020.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

As a teenage girl (Katharine Isabelle) approaches womanhood, she undergoes a more startling transformation than she anticipated following a mysterious animal attack with only her close younger sister (Emily Perkins) to confide in, even as the strange circumstances threaten to tear them apart.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: One of the most stylish and refreshingly character-driven werewolf movies in recent memory is the Canadian import Ginger Snaps, which is co-written and directed by Orphan Black creator John Fawcett and boasts makeup effects that are extremely impressive for an early-2000s, low-budget creature feature.

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

While a college student (David Naughton) is on a trip backpacking through the English countryside, he undergoes a startling transformation following a mysterious animal attack with only the increasingly grotesque spirit of his slaughtered friend (Griffin Dunne) to confide in as the strange circumstances begin to make him a threat to others.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: Arguably the greatest werewolf movie since the Universal’s 1941 classic The Wolf Man, director John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London is also widely considered to be one of the finest horror-comedy movies of all time with Rick Baker’s Oscar-winning make-up effects and hilariously self-referential musical moments on the soundtrack.

The Cabin In The Woods (2012)

A group of five college students (including Chris Hemsworth right as he was about to be cast as Thor in the Marvel movies) fall prey to a series of strange and deadly events in a remote cabin during an ill-fated weekend trip.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: The less you know about The Cabin in the Woods the better because director Drew Goddard presents one of the most dizzying misdirects the genre has ever had to offer before deconstructing every horror trope you can think of in some unabashedly witty ways.

Dracula (1931)

A vampiric count from Transylvania (Bela Lugosi) moves into a lavish estate in London where he preys on potential victims.

Why it’s one of the best horror movies on Peacock: To really call yourself an expert on horror movies, you have to revisit classics like Universal’s seminal monster movie based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula - one of the best horror movies on Peacock Premium - which stars one of the most iconic horror movie actors of all time, Bela Lugosi, in a career-defining performance as the titular bloodsucker.

This, of course, is only an appropriate number of 13 recommendations of the best horror movies on Peacock. But, as you can see, they are enough to prove that the streaming service really knows what constitutes a good scare.