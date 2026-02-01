Blumhouse Is Co-Producing An Exorcism Movie Set In The White House, And I'm Pumped For A Few Reasons

Blumhouse is officially joining forces with James Wan’s Atomic Monster once again for an upcoming horror movie. And this time, the companies are working on a book-to-screen adaptation of the graphic novel The Exorcism at 1600 Penn to the big screen. This film treatment is based on the IDW comic that turns the most famous address in America into a supernatural war zone. And. for so many reasons, I am beyond pumped.

Per Deadline, the project is being developed as a feature film adaptation of the indie comic book series created by writer Hannah Rose May, with striking artwork by Vanesa Del Rey and colors by Eisner Award-winning artist Jordie Bellaire. The story blends possession horror with political pressure, following the nation’s first female president, Kelly Doyle, as she navigates global chaos and personal responsibility. Adding to her stress is the very literal battle between good and evil inside the White House. This is the kind of upcoming Blumhouse movie announcement that gets my blood pumping, and let's break down why.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

This Is The Kind Of High-Concept Horror Blumhouse Does Best

Blumhouse VP of Development Ryan Turek highlighted what made the material stand out, noting how grounded the story feels despite its supernatural premise and how effectively it weaves classic horror elements into a modern political setting.

That approach is basically Blumhouse’s calling card, as the studio has made a habit of taking ideas that sound almost ridiculous on paper and then turning them into something surprisingly focused and effective. Get Out, when boiled down to its core, is a social thriller wrapped in genre trappings. The Purge boils society down to a single horrifying rule. Even something like Smile takes a simple visual hook and builds real dread around grief and trauma. An exorcism movie set inside the White House fits right into that lineage.

A demonic force transforming the most powerful building in the world into a spiritual war zone sounds outrageous when you say it out loud, but that’s exactly the kind of premise the production house knows how to ground. I’ve watched a ton of horror movies over the years and, if there’s one thing that consistently works, it’s this: the scares land because the characters do, not because the concept keeps escalating and getting louder.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

This Comic’s Premise Feels All Too Appropriate Right Now

At the center of the story is Kelly Doyle, the first female president of the United States, trying to manage global instability, nonstop media scrutiny, and her role as a mother to two teenagers. Then the supernatural problem shows up. That mix of personal stress and national stakes feels uncomfortably familiar to today's political climate.

What I like most about the premise is that it's ripe for political commentary while keeping family responsibility at the forefront. That’s where the best possession movies tend to hit hardest, when they reflect real emotional exhaustion. May has called the adaptation a dream come true, which makes total sense, because Blumhouse has defined modern horror for a generation. Needless to say, this material feels designed for the company's approach.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The Film Could Open the Door to a New Horror Franchise

One of the more intriguing details is that The Exorcism at 1600 Penn isn’t designed as a one-off story. The graphic novel already has a follow-up set at Buckingham Palace, with the first issue, The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace, scheduled to hit stores on March 11, 2026. That built-in continuation makes the possibilities of sequels feel organic.

The larger concept naturally invites expansion. If one seat of global power can become a supernatural battleground, it’s not hard to imagine that threat spreading to others. The idea of a malevolent force moving from country to country, targeting the world’s most powerful institutions, is exactly the kind of escalation that could keep a modern horror franchise feeling fresh.

Blumhouse has shown time and again that it knows how to grow modern horror franchises without running them into the ground, and this setup feels flexible enough to evolve in interesting ways. More than anything, I appreciate that the project isn’t playing it safe. A White House exorcism movie is a swing, and those are the kinds of risks I’ll always root for.