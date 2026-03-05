Landman’s Ali Larter Gets Real About Playing A ‘Sexy’ Character At 50

Landman scored a third-season renewal weeks ahead of the Season 2 finale, which dropped in January amid the 2026 TV schedule. The main cast is expected to return, including Billy Bob Thornton, despite the rumors surrounding his possible exit. Ali Larter is also expected to return as Angela Norris, the ex-wife of Thornton’s Tommy Norris, who is known for being a bit out there, both personality and wardrobe-wise. Despite that, Larter has a great take on playing that kind of character at 50.

Larter turned the big 5-0 on Saturday, February 28, and she is still feeling and looking great! When it comes to playing a character like Angela, who certainly walks the walk, Larter has to embody that sense of confidence. While chatting with ET at the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards, the day after her birthday, Larter shared just how it feels playing Angela and the vibe she has to exude:

When you play a character like Angela, you have to own the room. You know? The world is her stage.

Whatever Larter has been channeling to portray Angela has been working, because I cannot imagine anyone else playing her. She gives off charm as well as pure sexiness when she's on screen. Of course, I can also imagine it’s not always easy playing someone like Angela, especially since the character can find herself in some truly chaotic storylines, especially when those involving Tommy. That being said, confidence and messiness don't necessarily have an age limit, and Larter acknowledged that while discussing her portrayal:

I think that that is what was shocking to me, when people were like, ‘Why is she acting that way?’ Like, why is that so shocking that a woman is sexy in her late 40s? And now 50s. So, let’s go. No expiration date.

At a time at which people can be judgmental, it’s refreshing to see how confident Larter is, having just turned 50, whether she’s playing a character or just being herself. I’m excited to see what she will bring to Landman and Angela Norris come Season 3 as she begins a new decade of her life, and she summed up the beginning of this new chapter in an A+ way:

Fifty and fly.

I hope to be as confident as both Ali Larter and Angela Norris when I hit 50, or that I look that good as well. A character like Angela can be difficult to write, given some of the more outrageous antics she engages in. However, it says a lot of about Larter's acting that she makes Angela both believable and sexy.

As of now, a premiere date for Landman Season 3 has not been revealed, but let's hope there's much more of Angela Norris on the way. For now, fans can watch the first two seasons of the show with a Paramount+ subscription to get their Angela fix. It's my hope that Ali Larter will get to keep playing Angela for as long as she desires, as this character is just too entertaining.