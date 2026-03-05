Of Course Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams Had Something Cheeky To Say About Connor Storrie's Latest Fashion Moment

There’s nothing quite like a comment from Hudson Williams. The actor, who plays Shane Hollander in the book-to-screen adaptation of Heated Rivalry, has a wicked and cheeky sense of humor, and his interviews and comments on Connor Storrie's posts specifically prove that. Case-in-point, he left a hilariously suggestive response on the Ilya actor’s latest post about a sparkly choker he recently wore.

If you were paying attention to what aired on the 2026 TV schedule as February turned to March, you probably saw a whole lot of Connor Storrie. That’s because after hosting Saturday Night Live (you can stream it with a Peacock subscription ), he got on a plane, flew to LA, put on an amazing suit and sparkly choker, and attended the Actor Awards (which are available with a Netflix subscription ). Then, after all that, he took a moment to celebrate his stunning outfit, posting on Instagram:

A post shared by Connor Storrie (@connorstorrieofficial) A photo posted by on

As you can see in the images, Storrie rocked a sleek black suit with no shirt, and that helped make the jewelry the standout moment of the ensemble. He was decked in it too, as he wore a beautiful choker, watch, earrings and a ring from Tiffany and Co.

So, with all that in mind, Hudson Williams left a hilariously perfect comment about his co-star’s sparkling moment:

I’ll have Breakfast all over your Tiffany’s munch munch munch yum yum yum

Well…considering the fact that I got to know these guys through their smutty hockey show that I streamed with an HBO Max subscription and know the spicy scenes that could come in Heated Rivalry Season 2 , my mind went right into the gutter when I read this. And that’s probably where it’s supposed to be. The thirst levels for Williams and Storrie have been high ever since their sexually explicit HBO project premiered, and the Shane actor has proven time and time again that he loves a suggestive, cheeky and chaotic quote.

Fans of the two actors were here for Williams’ comment too, and many noted that they had similar thoughts as they took in Storrie’s outfit. Here are a few of the highlights:

you’re so real for that -camrynciara

this is frying me -xoxolilycox

Get in line bro -17jul07

you’re so real 🤭 -niniwpc_

yeah what he said !! 👏 -camrynciara

Huddyyy. Never change ❤️❤️❤️ -irenekagz

best. comment. ever 🤭🤭 -crystalpoarch87

Let’s not forget, this comment came from the guy who said Heated Rivalry Season 2 would be “hotter, wetter, longer” when it got renewed . So, while this comment would probably leave his character, Shane, in shambles, it is so incredibly on-brand for Hudson Williams, the man who once told Teen Vogue during a conversation about unhinged things he's said that he is media-trained but is "not very coachable, and [does not] care."

