Of Course Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams Had Something Cheeky To Say About Connor Storrie's Latest Fashion Moment
Yeah, this tracks.
There’s nothing quite like a comment from Hudson Williams. The actor, who plays Shane Hollander in the book-to-screen adaptation of Heated Rivalry, has a wicked and cheeky sense of humor, and his interviews and comments on Connor Storrie's posts specifically prove that. Case-in-point, he left a hilariously suggestive response on the Ilya actor’s latest post about a sparkly choker he recently wore.
If you were paying attention to what aired on the 2026 TV schedule as February turned to March, you probably saw a whole lot of Connor Storrie. That’s because after hosting Saturday Night Live (you can stream it with a Peacock subscription), he got on a plane, flew to LA, put on an amazing suit and sparkly choker, and attended the Actor Awards (which are available with a Netflix subscription). Then, after all that, he took a moment to celebrate his stunning outfit, posting on Instagram:
As you can see in the images, Storrie rocked a sleek black suit with no shirt, and that helped make the jewelry the standout moment of the ensemble. He was decked in it too, as he wore a beautiful choker, watch, earrings and a ring from Tiffany and Co.
So, with all that in mind, Hudson Williams left a hilariously perfect comment about his co-star’s sparkling moment:
Well…considering the fact that I got to know these guys through their smutty hockey show that I streamed with an HBO Max subscription and know the spicy scenes that could come in Heated Rivalry Season 2, my mind went right into the gutter when I read this. And that’s probably where it’s supposed to be. The thirst levels for Williams and Storrie have been high ever since their sexually explicit HBO project premiered, and the Shane actor has proven time and time again that he loves a suggestive, cheeky and chaotic quote.
Fans of the two actors were here for Williams’ comment too, and many noted that they had similar thoughts as they took in Storrie’s outfit. Here are a few of the highlights:
- you’re so real for that -camrynciara
- this is frying me -xoxolilycox
- Get in line bro -17jul07
- you’re so real 🤭 -niniwpc_
- yeah what he said !! 👏 -camrynciara
- Huddyyy. Never change ❤️❤️❤️ -irenekagz
- best. comment. ever 🤭🤭 -crystalpoarch87
Let’s not forget, this comment came from the guy who said Heated Rivalry Season 2 would be “hotter, wetter, longer” when it got renewed. So, while this comment would probably leave his character, Shane, in shambles, it is so incredibly on-brand for Hudson Williams, the man who once told Teen Vogue during a conversation about unhinged things he's said that he is media-trained but is "not very coachable, and [does not] care."
Now, considering both Williams and Storrie are very well-dressed men, I expect more A+ looks like the one above. Which means, I also expect more hilarious comments as well. So, make sure you are checking those replies, everyone, because you never know what Hudson Williams is going to say.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
