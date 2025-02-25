I've Watched At Least 168 Horror Movies In The Last Ten Years. Here Are The Best From Each Year

The horror genre has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last ten years. From psychological nightmares to nerve-shredding thrillers, each year has delivered something unique—movies that push the boundaries of fear, storytelling, and even artistic expression. And trust me—I’ve been paying attention.

With at least 168 horror movies under my belt in the past decade, I’ve carefully selected the absolute best horror movies from each year. While we’re always looking for upcoming horror movies to keep us on edge, this list celebrates the genre’s finest from 2014 to 2024. These aren’t just your standard scary flicks—they’re the ones that linger long after the credits roll, burrow into your mind, and, most importantly, raise the bar for what horror can be.

So grab your collectible popcorn bucket, (have you seen AMC’s The Monkey bucket ?), keep the lights on, and take a deep dive into the most unforgettable horror films of the last ten years.

2014 – It Follows

David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows isn’t just one of the best horror films of 2014—it’s one of the most inventive of the decade. Taking a seemingly simple premise (a supernatural curse that relentlessly pursues its victims) and turning it into a nerve-wracking experience, the film plays with suspense in a way few modern horror movies do. The synth-heavy score, the unsettling cinematography, and the eerie sense of paranoia make It Follows feel like an '80s fever dream filtered through pure nightmare fuel.

While I typically appreciate when good scary movies remain one-off horror films without unnecessary sequels , I can’t deny how excited I am that Neon has greenlit a sequel called They Follow . Returning to this unsettling world with David Robert Mitchell at the helm feels like the perfect way to continue one of horror’s most original nightmares and to comment on one of the most controversial endings in recent memory.

2015 – The Witch

Few horror films have had the lasting cultural impact of Robert Eggers’ debut feature, The Witch. Dubbed “A New England Folktale,” this slow-burn psychological horror is drenched in atmosphere, authenticity, and religious dread. Anya Taylor-Joy’s breakout role, and perhaps one of her best performances , combined with meticulous period-accurate dialogue and stunning cinematography, makes this one of the most unsettling horror experiences of the 21st century.

And let’s be honest—Black Phillip deserves his own award as one of the Scariest Modern Horror Villains .

2016 – Don’t Breathe

If you thought home invasion movies had run their course, Don’t Breathe proved otherwise. This claustrophobic thriller, directed by Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead 2013), flips the script by making the would-be burglars the hunted. The terrifying performance of Stephen Lang as the blind but deadly homeowner makes every moment unbearably tense, and Don’t Breathe is one of the best horror movies of 2016 . With barely a wasted frame, Don’t Breathe keeps you on edge, proving that sometimes silence is far scarier than loud jump scares.

2017 – Get Out

Jordan Peele’s Get Out isn’t just one of the best horror films of 2017—it’s one of the most culturally significant horror films of all time. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the few horror movies nominated for Best Picture , a testament to its impact on cinema and social discourse.

Blending psychological horror with sharp social commentary, Peele masterfully weaves a terrifying story about race, privilege, and identity, all wrapped inside an eerie, Stepford Wives-esque nightmare. From Daniel Kaluuya’s gripping performance to the haunting imagery of the “Sunken Place,” Get Out delivers tension that lingers long after the credits roll. It’s a quintessential Black-led film that redefined the genre, proving that horror can be as thought-provoking as it is terrifying. If you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the time to change that.

2018 – Annihilation

Some might argue that Annihilation belongs in the best sci-fi movie category, rather than horror, but if you’ve seen that bear scene, you know exactly why it belongs on this list. Alex Garland churns out one of his best movies with this cerebral and haunting book-to-screen adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s novel. It is a hypnotic fever dream filled with body horror, psychological dread, and existential terror. In one of her most iconic roles , Natalie Portman leads a phenomenal cast through The Shimmer, a visually stunning and deeply unsettling zone where biology mutates in terrifying ways.

2019 – Midsommar

Ari Aster’s Midsommar is the horror equivalent of watching a slow-motion car crash—you know something terrible is coming, but you can’t look away. Set almost entirely in broad daylight, the film weaponizes its bright, idyllic setting to mask its true horror.

Florence Pugh delivers a powerhouse performance as Dani, a woman dragged into a Swedish cult’s sinister rituals by her boyfriend–one of the worst romantic partners in all cinema . The result? It's one of the most disturbing and easily one of A24’s best movies .

2020 – The Invisible Man

Blumhouse and Leigh Whannell took Universal’s classic monster movie concept and turned it into one of the most unsettling thrillers in recent memory. The Invisible Man (available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription ) updates H.G. Wells’ classic with a modern, terrifying twist—a romantic relationship that ends in a really dark place : domestic abuse and gaslighting. Elisabeth Moss carries the film with a gripping, vulnerable performance, making the horror feel all too real. The tension is relentless, and the way Whannell plays with empty space will have you questioning every shadow in the room.

2021 – The Black Phone

Horror and coming-of-age storytelling blend seamlessly in The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister). Based on Joe Hill’s work , a short story, the film follows a kidnapped boy communicating with the ghosts of his captor’s past victims through an old rotary phone. Ethan Hawke is chilling as the masked villain known as “The Grabber,” creating a nightmarish presence without over-explaining his backstory. It’s atmospheric, unsettling, and packs an emotional punch.

2022 – Something in the Dirt

If you’re unfamiliar with indie horror power duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Resolution), Something in the Dirt, a horror flick that flew under the radar , is an excellent introduction to their unique brand of cosmic horror. This low-budget, mind-bending film follows two Los Angeles neighbors who stumble upon strange supernatural occurrences in their apartment complex. What starts as a documentary project spirals into paranoia, obsession, and existential dread. It’s a slow burn, but it's a must-watch for those who love thought-provoking horror.

2023 – Evil Dead Rise

The Evil Dead franchise has always been synonymous with relentless, blood-soaked carnage, and Evil Dead Rise keeps that tradition alive. Lee Cronin takes the series in a fresh new direction, moving the setting from a remote cabin to a high-rise apartment—without sacrificing an ounce of the horror. The film delivers gore, possession, and some of the most brutal moments in the franchise’s history. If you love your horror chaotic, Evil Dead Rise delivers in buckets—of blood.

2024 – The First Omen

Prequels rarely manage to capture the essence of the original, but The First Omen proves to be the exception. Set before the events of the 1976 classic The Omen, this film dives into the eerie origins of the Antichrist with a slow-burning dread that builds to a horrifying crescendo. This overlooked gem was easily the best horror movie of 2024 and had some of the most shocking moments I still can’t get out of my head. Blending religious horror with unsettling psychological terror, The First Omen has already made a strong case for being one of the best horror films of the decade—and you can check it out in the comfort of your own home with a Hulu subscription .

A Decade of Horror Excellence

The last ten years have been incredible for us fear freaks, who are always looking for the next great scary movie. From slow-burning psychological terror to blood-soaked slashers and mind-bending cosmic horror, the genre has evolved in ways that continue to push storytelling, visual artistry, and emotional depth to new heights.

Most recently, The Substance, a brutally unsettling body horror film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, has taken the industry by storm. It has won numerous awards this season and received several 2025 Oscar nominations , and it’s a prime example of how horror is recognized on a larger cinematic stage.

Whether you love your horror cerebral, brutal, or just plain fun, there’s something on this list for everyone. And with another decade of horror ahead of us, one thing’s for sure—the genre is only getting better.