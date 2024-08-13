It Sounds Like Borderlands Was 'Blowing People's Heads Off' With The OG Cut. So What Happened To The R-Rated Version?
There might be an R-rated version of Borderlands, and we'll probably never see it.
In CinemaBlend's Borderlands review, the movie is referred to as “a total mess” and most critics seem to agree. The film also came in fourth at the box office during its opening weekend, during which Deadpool & Wolverine threepeated at No. 1. Despite being highly anticipated as an upcoming video game adaptation, general audiences didn't seem to excited about it either. Part of that may have been that audiences were likely expecting a more over-the-top and violent movie and, apparently, they could've received just that.
The theatrical cut of Borderlands is rated PG-13, a fact that surprised and upset some fans of the games who were hoping to see the (occasionally cartoonish) hyper-violent sequences from the video games recreated in the movie. That didn’t happen, but the film’s stunt coordinator, Jimmy O’Dee, recently told ScreenRant that when the movie was being filmed, it was being shot as if it was going to be R-rated. And that came complete with exploding heads and severed limbs. O’Dee explained…
This is very much the sort of movie that many were expecting when it was announced that Eli Roth would be directing Borderlands. The man is known for horror, and it was expected that he’d bring those sensibilities to the plaent of Pandora. Jimmy O’Dee indicates that’s exactly what happened on set, with Roth himself suggesting more violence rather than less. O’Dee continued…
Which leads us to the question, just what the hell happened? If Eli Roth was more than willing to make a violent and gory Borderlands, why didn’t we get one? Was this a case of a studio looking to maximize profit by increasing the size of the potential audience with a lighter rating? Did Roth himself simply change his mind over the course of the three years it took to finish the film?
Is there an R-rated version of this film somewhere? It’s possible, depending on when these shifts took place, that there could be a completed cut of the film with all the gory glory. It’s also possible that post-production was never completed on an R-rated cut and everything is only half done.
None of this necessarily means that an R-rated Borderlands would automatically be a better movie than the cut that was released, of course. At the same time, if transforming the R-rated version into the PG-13 version required removing more than just the violence, maybe the original concept really was a better movie. It’s unlikely we’ll ever see it to find out, but if there are enough fans who care, maybe it could happen.
Borderlands, which is one of the biggest entries on the 2024 movie schedule, is now playing in theaters.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.