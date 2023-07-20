After Years Of Waiting For The Borderlands Movie, It Finally Has An Official Release Date

Recent releases such as HBO’s The Last Of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have seriously raised the bar when it comes to video game adaptations. Could Borderlands be the next great Hollywood project based on a popular video game? Well, now the countdown for the movie’s release can officially begin now that a release date among the 2024 movies has been revealed.

Lionsgate has announced that Eli Roth’s Borderlands is going to hit theaters on August 9, 2024. The production wrapped filming back in summer 2021 in Budapest, Hungary, and it was announced early this year that two weeks of reshoots directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller was set to take place, as Roth is currently tied up with his Grindhouse spinoff, Thanksgiving .

Eli Roth was announced to be directing Borderlands back in early 2020 , five years after news of a video game adaptation was first unveiled, with The Invisible Man’s Leigh Whannell reportedly writing and directing a movie. Borderlands is a first-person shooter shooter video game franchise set in a space Western setting that was first released in 2009, and has seen three sequels and a spinoff through Gearbox Software.

With it being a couple years now since the Borderlands movie wrapped filming, we’ve been curious about when the movie would actually see the light of day. While it sounds like there’s a bit of changes occurring with the movie behind the scenes, Lionsgate must be finally confident to roll out the film. The Borderlands cast is oozing with talent, with the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and Jamie Lee Curtis starring.

Blanchett is expected to lead the pack as Lilith, an infamous outlaw who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora (not the Avatar one) to find the missing daughter of the universe’s “most powerful S.O.B, Atlas” as the official synopsis puts it. Ramirez will play Atlas, while Hart will play the role of Roland, Black will be Claptrap, Curtis will be Dr. Patricia Tannis, Greenblatt will be Tiny Tina and Munteanu will be Krieg. Back in summer 2021, Curtis showed off the first looks of the Borderlands characters on social media.

The official release date puts Borderlands next to three other movies on the schedule right now, including the boxing biopic Flint Strong and the horror film, Speak No Evil. For the time being though, its biggest competition may very well be the latest Alien film, which is supposedly titled Alien: Romulus and expected to be released one week later. It should also be noted that Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters a couple of weeks before on July 26. We’ll see how Borderlands does across next year’s summer releases as we now await its August release.