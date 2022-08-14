Bullet Train Retains Top Spot At The Box Office During The Summer’s Lowest-Grossing Weekend

Bullet Train managed to hold on to its top spot at the box office this week, but the ensemble action comedy is traveling a lot slower than its title would suggest. After getting off to a solid start with opening-weekend ticket sales bringing in just over $30 million, we here at CinemaBlend were interested to see what Week 2 would indicate. However, this turned out to be a dismal week overall in the theaters, with the Brad Pitt-led ensemble action adding just $13.4 million. Theaters overall are estimated to have brought in just $66.8 million domestically from Friday-Sunday, making this the summer’s lowest-grossing weekend yet.

Let’s check out the Top 10, and then join me below to break down these numbers.

(Image credit: Sony)

TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. Bullet Train $13,400,000 $54,482,703 1 4,357 2. DC League of Super Pets $7,170,000 $58,346,852 2 3,803 3. Top Gun: Maverick $7,150,455 $673,822,000 6 3,181 4. Thor: Love and Thunder $5,311,000 $325,395,211 4 3,175 5. Nope $5,300,000 $107,515,570 3 2,760 6. Minions: The Rise of Gru $4,900,000 $343,710,295 5 3,068 7. Where the Crawdads Sing $4,000,000 $72,149,439 7 2,916 8. Bodies Bodies Bodies $3,251,067 $3,576,795 1,285 9. Elvis $2,585,000 $141,290,645 9 2,211 10. Fall* $2,505,000 $2,505,000 1,548

Bullet Train Drops 55 Percent In Its Second Weekend

David Leitch’s 2022 book-to-movie adaptation may be leading the box office this week, but it — along with pretty much every other movie — failed to draw a huge audience to the theaters this weekend. After two weekends, it stands at $54.5 million domestically, according to The Numbers , but the international box office should help it make back some of its reported $90 million budget.

It was hoped that word-of-mouth, advertising and perhaps lack of competition could boost the action thriller's numbers but, with its CinemaScore standing at a B+, and a 77% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, those better-than-average ratings didn’t translate to ticket sales, at least this week. Deadline reports the $66.8 million brought in domestically by all movies this weekend was the lowest since May 20-22. During that period of time, Downton Abbey premiered at $16 million, with box office winnings for all movies that weekend totaling $75.6 million.

Top Gun: Maverick Shoots Back Up The Charts, But DC League Of Super Pets Ekes Out Second-Place Finish

Tom Cruise is proving to be the Energizer Bunny, as we continue to wonder just how much Top Gun: Maverick will make . As Maverick took Titanic 's box office title for highest-grossing domestic release in Paramount Studios history this week, the movie was added to more theaters. That strategy in the film’s 12th weekend at the box office paid off, and Top Gun skyrocketed back to third place with a three-day increase of $7.15 million.

DC League of Super Pets appears to have dug its claws in for the silver-medal finish, garnering $7.17 million for a three-week total of $58.3 million. This for a movie that reportedly cost $90 million to make. While the DC animated film led the box office on its opening weekend , the ticket sales were not what Warner Bros. had hoped to see. Its biggest opportunity may be closing, too, as kids are already going back to school in some areas of the country, so weekday family trips to the theater are about to take a dive.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Despite Super Pets being the latest and last kid-friendly offering of the summer, it’s been Minions: The Rise of Gru that has continued to attract families (and suited-up teen Gentleminions ). The fifth film in the Minions franchise picked up another $4.9 million this weekend, and it rests comfortably in the middle of the pack after seven weekends. The Universal animated prequel has garnered $343.7 million domestically to date.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Sees Better-Than-Expected Wide Release

The new horror movie from A24 , Bodies Bodies Bodies (starring Pete Davidson) saw a successful limited release last weekend, pulling in $226,653 from six theaters in Los Angeles and New York City. Variety reports that it was expecting its wide release this weekend to make between $2 million and $3 million, which it surpassed with its $3.25 million to nab eighth place on the charts.

Fall, a survival film from Lionsgate that finds best friends stranded after they climb to the top of a 2,000-foot tower, also performed better than expected, sneaking into the last spot on this weekend’s Top 10 list with $2.5 million, after it was projected to gross between $1 million and $2 million on its opening weekend.