Scarlett Johansson Just Put The Red In Red Carpet For Paper Tiger

Scarlett Johansson has always looked good in red. I particularly remember her curve-hugging ballgown from the 2020 Golden Globes that was fit over her ribs, then flared out gloriously. This weekend she was back in a dress that perfectly matched the Paper Tiger red carpet in color, and it was a custom Prada number that certainly popped. When you're among the highest paid celebrities out there, you have options for outfits, that's all I'm saying.

For the celebrity fashion moment, the actress chose a bias cut gown. It was floor length, it was flowy, and it had ruching that helped the dress hug her body in the right places and otherwise shift as she moved. I also liked the standout gold choker from Barron London she paired it with, but the color was really the eye-catching bit, here. If you haven’t gotten a look at it, you can see the look from the The Royal Festival Hall event in full, below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns Out, Red Was The Theme Of The Festival

Johansson was in London at the BFI Festival this week, and she repeated red twice. She’d also worn the color for the Ray Gunn premiere, the new Brad Bird Netflix movie coming from John Lasseter’s Skydance Animation. Both premieres occurred on the same day, so I guess red was just the theme of the weekend for the actress.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not that I’m mad about it.

Part of me wonders if staying on the same theme meant the actress could keep the same makeup look throughout the day, which would certainly make things easier when one is jumping from event to event. Either way, as I said, red is a great color for her, and I wouldn't mind seeing it continue through the upcoming movie season.

It's worth noting that unlike the first dress, this second dress was resortwear from Hermès’ recent collection and not a custom outfit.

This weekend is really just a tease, as we should be about to get a spectacular run of carpet looks from the actress coming up. Paper Tiger hits the 2026 movie release schedule in mid-November, and Ray Gunn should be coming a few weeks later in early December. I'm actually hoping for more red, here, but I'm also hoping she'll start bringing husband Colin Jost along for the ride so we can catch him trolling in more carpet photos. What's a hot gown without a goofy husband in tow? I mean, really?