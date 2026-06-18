Celebrate Pride Month With A Brand New Horror Film Reviews Are Saying Gives 'Goosebumps'
It's a great time to be a horror fan.
It’s been a great year for horror movies — especially lately with Obsession and Backrooms breaking records despite their low budgets and young directors — and this weekend another offering hits the 2026 movie calendar from a first-time filmmaker. Adrian Chiarella’s Leviticus caught my eye immediately for its creepy story that mashes supernatural horror with an LGBTQ+ love story, and after reading critics’ reviews, I’m even more pumped about the upcoming horror movie.
Leviticus stars Joe Bird, who many may remember from the Talk to Me cast as Riley, the little brother at the center of Talk to Me’s most horrifying moment. In Leviticus he plays Naim, who becomes tormented by a supernatural entity after falling for Stacy Clausen’s Ryan. So what are critics saying? In his Leviticus review, Marshall Shaffer of Slant gives it 3 out of 4 stars, writing that it’s both a creepy horror tale and a poignant teen romance. He says:
Carlos Aguilar of Variety agrees that Leviticus is a “brilliant” and “outstanding” debut from Adrian Chiarella that “marries blood-curling fright with incisive social commentary.” Aguilar says the director has earned his place amongst the genre’s most compelling voices, writing:
Mark Kennedy of the AP rates the movie 3.5 out of 4 stars, praising the leads in Adrian Chiarella’s “auspicious” debut that makes demons out of desire. Kennedy writes:
Many critics are drawing comparisons between Leviticus and It Follows, but Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting says Adrian Chiarella’s flick rises above the influences of other movies in how it portrays the horror of constantly living in fear for simply existing. The critic gives it 3.5 skulls out of 5 and says:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable calls Leviticus a “queer horror treasure” that resembles something we might see if Heated Rivalry took a really dark turn. The movie is an “absolute stunner,” she says, calling it “supremely suspenseful, smartly done, and ultimately rebellious.” Joe Bird is the true star here, as Puchko says:
Critics have been praising Adrian Chiarella’s vision of homophobia as horror since Leviticus premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January — to the point that it will debut Friday, June 19, to a Certified Fresh 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. But as Chiarella told our own Corey Chichizola, it goes beyond an allegory for conversion therapy.
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This has been one LGBTQ+ movie I’ve been looking forward to, and reading about how powerful Joe Bird and Stacy Clausen’s performances are in this “blood-curdling” movie has only made me more excited.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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