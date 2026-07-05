Minions & Monsters Takes Top Banana At Fourth Of July Box Office, But I’m Surprised By How Close The Race Was

It’s not a huge surprise that Minions & Monsters took the top spot at the box office for Fourth of July weekend, but the mischief-makers certainly didn’t set off the expected amount of fireworks. Toy Story 5’s $31 million in its third weekend on the 2026 movie calendar was a little too close for comfort to Minions & Monsters’ $36.4 million three-day domestic opening, so what happened?

I’ll get into some of the potential speedbumps the banana-loving yellow blobs had to overcome, but the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday might have been partially to blame. According to Rentrack (via Variety) this year’s overall ticket sales in North America topped out at around $121 million Friday and Saturday, when theaters usually take in between $150 million and $200 million over the Independence Day weekend.

Let’s break down what's going on, but first, please enjoy this offering of your Top 10 movies for the three-day weekend, per The Numbers. (* denotes a new release)

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Weekend Box Office: July 3-5

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND TOTAL DOMESTIC TOTAL LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Minions & Monsters* $36,400,000 $61,441,000 N/A 4,243 2. Toy Story 5 $31,000,000 $366,348,690 1 3,975 3. Young Washington* $20,847,688 $20,847,688 N/A 2,700 4. Supergirl $9,600,000 $58,470,000 2 3,602 5. Disclosure Day $6,000,000 $105,312,000 5 2,702 6. Obsession $5,300,000 $245,318,000 3 2,640 7. Backrooms $3,308,387 $190,480,127 6 2,396 8. Jackass: Best and Last $2,700,000 $14,690,000 4 2,855 9. Scary Movie $1,130,000 $106,252,000 7 1,158 10. The Invite $800,708 $1,369,500 17 28

Minions & Monsters Boosted By International Numbers

It’s hard to be too concerned for the Despicable Me spinoff, which seems practically guaranteed to approach $1 billion — if not surpass it — by the end of its run. Minions & Monsters hit theaters on