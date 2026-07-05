Minions & Monsters Takes Top Banana At Fourth Of July Box Office, But I’m Surprised By How Close The Race Was
Not as much chaos as we were expecting.
It’s not a huge surprise that Minions & Monsters took the top spot at the box office for Fourth of July weekend, but the mischief-makers certainly didn’t set off the expected amount of fireworks. Toy Story 5’s $31 million in its third weekend on the 2026 movie calendar was a little too close for comfort to Minions & Monsters’ $36.4 million three-day domestic opening, so what happened?
I’ll get into some of the potential speedbumps the banana-loving yellow blobs had to overcome, but the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday might have been partially to blame. According to Rentrack (via Variety) this year’s overall ticket sales in North America topped out at around $121 million Friday and Saturday, when theaters usually take in between $150 million and $200 million over the Independence Day weekend.
Let’s break down what's going on, but first, please enjoy this offering of your Top 10 movies for the three-day weekend, per The Numbers. (* denotes a new release)
Weekend Box Office: July 3-5
TITLE
WEEKEND TOTAL
DOMESTIC TOTAL
LAST WEEK
THEATERS
1. Minions & Monsters*
$36,400,000
$61,441,000
N/A
4,243
2. Toy Story 5
$31,000,000
$366,348,690
1
3,975
3. Young Washington*
$20,847,688
$20,847,688
N/A
2,700
4. Supergirl
$9,600,000
$58,470,000
2
3,602
5. Disclosure Day
$6,000,000
$105,312,000
5
2,702
6. Obsession
$5,300,000
$245,318,000
3
2,640
7. Backrooms
$3,308,387
$190,480,127
6
2,396
8. Jackass: Best and Last
$2,700,000
$14,690,000
4
2,855
9. Scary Movie
$1,130,000
$106,252,000
7
1,158
10. The Invite
$800,708
$1,369,500
17
28
Minions & Monsters Boosted By International Numbers
It’s hard to be too concerned for the Despicable Me spinoff, which seems practically guaranteed to approach $1 billion — if not surpass it — by the end of its run. Minions & Monsters hit theaters on