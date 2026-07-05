Minions & Monsters Takes Top Banana At Fourth Of July Box Office, But I’m Surprised By How Close The Race Was

Features
By
Published

Not as much chaos as we were expecting.

The Minions are shown blinged out in Minions &amp; Monsters.
(Image credit: Illumination)

It’s not a huge surprise that Minions & Monsters took the top spot at the box office for Fourth of July weekend, but the mischief-makers certainly didn’t set off the expected amount of fireworks. Toy Story 5’s $31 million in its third weekend on the 2026 movie calendar was a little too close for comfort to Minions & Monsters’ $36.4 million three-day domestic opening, so what happened?

I’ll get into some of the potential speedbumps the banana-loving yellow blobs had to overcome, but the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday might have been partially to blame. According to Rentrack (via Variety) this year’s overall ticket sales in North America topped out at around $121 million Friday and Saturday, when theaters usually take in between $150 million and $200 million over the Independence Day weekend.

Let’s break down what's going on, but first, please enjoy this offering of your Top 10 movies for the three-day weekend, per The Numbers. (* denotes a new release)

Latest Videos From

Weekend Box Office: July 3-5

Swipe to scroll horizontally

TITLE

WEEKEND TOTAL

DOMESTIC TOTAL

LAST WEEK

THEATERS

1. Minions & Monsters*

$36,400,000

$61,441,000

N/A

4,243

2. Toy Story 5

$31,000,000

$366,348,690

1

3,975

3. Young Washington*

$20,847,688

$20,847,688

N/A

2,700

4. Supergirl

$9,600,000

$58,470,000

2

3,602

5. Disclosure Day

$6,000,000

$105,312,000

5

2,702

6. Obsession

$5,300,000

$245,318,000

3

2,640

7. Backrooms

$3,308,387

$190,480,127

6

2,396

8. Jackass: Best and Last

$2,700,000

$14,690,000

4

2,855

9. Scary Movie

$1,130,000

$106,252,000

7

1,158

10. The Invite

$800,708

$1,369,500

17

28

Minions & Monsters Boosted By International Numbers

It’s hard to be too concerned for the Despicable Me spinoff, which seems practically guaranteed to approach $1 billion — if not surpass it — by the end of its run. Minions & Monsters hit theaters on