Moana Nabs The Top Box Office Spot, But The Biggest Winner Isn't Even In The Top 10

Moana sailed to Box Office gold this weekend, with the live-action remake earning $43 million in its first three days on the big screen. That’s way below projections, as the Disney flick competed with the 2026 movie calendar’s other family-friendly fare — Minions & Monsters and Toy Story 5. If we want to talk big wins, we've got to look at a flick that fell out of the Top 10 weeks ago, because this weekend belonged to Michael.

The Michael Jackson biopic starring the King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson has continued to bring in the bucks — especially overseas — to cross the 10-digit mark with a global box office total of $1,001,691,000, becoming the first biopic ever to surpass $1 billion.

Check out the weekend’s Top 10 movies below, per The Numbers, then we’ll get into what is all means, and of course, Michael’s huge milestone. (* denotes a new release)

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Weekend Box Office: July 10-12