Scary Movie’s Box Office Win Continues Hot Horror Summer, But That’s Not The Only Genre Highlight

The Wayans Brothers ensured that the horror genre continues to dominate the summer box office, as their return to the Scary Movie franchise after a quarter-century earned $55 million on its opening weekend. That’s not all though — Backrooms set another record after its shocking debut, and Obsession crossed a big milestone of its own.

This success in the horror realm unfortunately meant that Masters of the Universe saw disappointing numbers on opening weekend, earning just $29.3 million over its first three days, as blockbusters like Disclosure Day and Toy Story 5 draw nearer on the 2026 movie release schedule.

Take a look at the Top 10 chart below, per The Numbers, and then we’ll get into some context:

Weekend Box Office: June 5-7, 2026

* denotes new release

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND TOTAL DOMESTIC TOTAL LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Scary Movie* $55,000,000 $55,000,000 N/A 3,490 2. Masters of the Universe* $29,308,000 $29,308,000 N/A 3,677 3. Backrooms $25,942,933 $135,057,858 1 3,565 4. Obsession $25,600,000 $152,132,000 2 2,900 5. The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act* $12,391,175 $20,758,537 N/A 2,221 6. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu $10,000,000 $155,822,349 3 3,355 7. Michael $7,700,000 $354,281,000 4 2,636 8. The Breadwinner $3,400,000 $13,838,000 5 3,252 9. Pressure $3,000,000 $11,153,000 7 1,855 10. The Devil Wears Prada 2 $2,800,000 $214,970,934 6 1,800

Scary Movie 6 Gets International Bump As It Sets Franchise Record

The amount earned by Scary Movie in North America got some help from international markets, nearly doubling for a global total of $105.5 million in three days. That’s great news for Miramax, who financed the movie for $30 million.

In fact, the ticket sales earned by Scary Movie in the U.S. and Canada alone make it the best debut for the franchise since the first movie premiered in 2000. Check out where it stands next to its counterparts' first weekends:

Scary Movie (2000): $42.4 million

$42.4 million Scary Movie 2 (2001): $20.5 million

$20.5 million Scary Movie 3 (2003): $48.1 million

$48.1 million Scary Movie IV (2006): $40.2 million

$40.2 million Scary Movie V (2013): $14.2 million

$14.2 million Scary Movie (2026): $55 million

The first movie leads the rest in overall global earnings with $277.2 million. Could the sixth installment eventually pass it? Time will tell.

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Continuing the trend of seeing younger audiences — and the death of theater etiquette, in some moviegoers’ eyes — 62 percent of Scary Movie ticket buyers were under the age of 30, per THR. The majority of those checking out Backrooms and Obsession last week were under 35 years old.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Masters Of The Universe Does Not Have The Power

While the new horror movies may have skewed younger, Masters of the Universe catered to Gen X nostalgia as it revived the popular ‘80s cartoon to underwhelming success. The soft opening for the Nicholas Galitzine-led flick may not be as catastrophic as what’s happening to The Mandalorian and Grogu (which has earned just $293.6 million globally after three weekends), but its sub-$30 million debut is a rough start, considering Masters of the Universe is estimated to have cost around $200 million to make.

It’s going to need a long stay in theaters if it wants to break even, which is a tough ask with how strong the trio of horror movies is doing, along with big titles in the coming weeks like Disclosure Day and Toy Story 5 — the latter of which was bolstered by the release of the delightful new Taylor Swift single “I Knew It, I Knew You” for its soundtrack.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

How Critics And Audiences Rated The New Releases

Word-of-mouth advertising can definitely help a movie’s longevity, especially if audiences enjoy a movie that was negatively reviewed by critics. After six movies, it’s come to be expected that critics are pretty harsh on the Scary Movie franchise, while Masters of the Universe also fared better in the eyes of the moviegoers. Let’s take a look at the new releases’ Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore grades:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RANK/TITLE RT CRITICS RT AUDIENCE CINEMASCORE 1. Scary Movie 26% 70% C+ 2. Masters of the Universe 66% 87% B 5. The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act N/A 94% N/A

(Image credit: A24)

Backrooms Sets Another Record; Obsession Crosses Big Milestone

The wins keep coming for the YouTuber-helmed Backrooms and Obsession. Despite the former’s 68% drop from opening weekend, it still earned $25.9 million domestically, and adding in international numbers, its global total stands at $195.9 million.

That means that after just 10 days in theaters, Kane Parsons’ Backrooms has become A24’s highest-grossing release worldwide, beating Marty Supreme’s $191 million.

Not to be outdone, Obsession crossed the $200 million mark globally after four weekends in release, accumulating $224.8 million. That makes it Focus Features’ highest-grossing title of all time, beating 2019’s Downton Abbey ($194.6M worldwide). And let’s remember, Obsession cost less than $1 million to make.

After increasing its weekend-over-weekend audience for the past two weeks, Curry Barker’s film finally started to backslide, but to a comically low degree. Obsession lost just 7% of its ticket sales between its third and fourth weekends, which means this week’s $25.6 million is still higher than both its first ($17.2 million) and second ($24 million) weekends in release.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What Can We Expect From Disclosure Day’s Upcoming Premiere?

Lots of people, myself included, are highly anticipating Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which hits theaters on Friday, June 12, so how will it shake up the box office rankings? According to Box Office Theory, the sci-fi movie is projected to draw between $40 million and $55 million in its first three days.

That should be enough for the top spot, but the rest of the Top 5 could see some moves, given how close this week’s finishes were.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/GK Films)

Next Week Could Be Michael’s Week

For the past few weeks, we’ve been watching Michael’s steady climb en route to take the title of highest-grossing music biopic in the world away from Bohemian Rhapsody, and it looks like that time has come. The film currently sits at $888 million globally and needs only $23 million more to surpass the 2018 Freddie Mercury story.

On June 12, Michael will finally premiere in Japan, and given the King of Pop’s large fanbase there, the movie is practically guaranteed to storm past Bohemian Rhapsody’s $911 million global total.

Be sure to hit the theater sometime this week to take in one of these movies, then come back next Sunday to see where everything falls in the Top 10.