Toy Story 5 Lassos Another Big Box Office Win, But Just How Bad Was Supergirl’s Debut?

Movie lovers came out to play this weekend, but unfortunately for the new releases — Supergirl and Jackass: Best and Last — it was the toys everybody was talking about. Toy Story 5 reigned supreme at the box office again, falling just 56% from its record-breaking opening to rope in another $70 million domestically. Supergirl, meanwhile, hit the 2026 movie release calendar to the tune of $38 million in the U.S. and Canada, but is there hope for the DCU’s sophomore feature?

I’ll break that down, as well as what happened to the final Jackass movie, which along with Disclosure Day, fell below — surprise, surprise — Obsession, which maintained its No. 3 spot this weekend after 45 days in theaters.

First, however, let's take a look at the Top 10 chart. (Any * denotes a new release.)

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Weekend Box Office: June 26-28

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND TOTAL DOMESTIC TOTAL LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Toy Story $70,000,000 $297,241,642 1 4,425 2. Supergirl* $38,000,000 $38,000,000 N/A 3,602 3. Obsession $9,800,000 $233,903,000 3 2,965 4. Jackass: Best and Last* $8,400,000 $8,400,000 N/A 2,855 5. Disclosure Day $8,100,000 $94,384,000 2 3,357 6. Backrooms $4,315,190 $184,185,938 4 2,396 7. Scary Movie $3,000,000 $103,524,000 5 2,004 8. BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War — The Calamity* $1,954,000 $2,954,000 N/A 943 9. The Mandalorian & Grogu $1,600,000 $175,253,370 7 1,250 10. Leviticus $929,280

$5,366,463 9 965

Supergirl’s Opening Falls Below Expectations

There was reason for concern going into this weekend for Supergirl, with Milly Alcock even admitting a flop was one of her biggest fears just days ahead of its release. Projections started to look comparable to The Marvels, and that’s not a good thing. The 2023 MCU film debuted to $47 million, which was the lowest opener for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. Supergirl didn’t even reach that, drawing $38 million (though on an admittedly smaller budget).

Domestic expectations for the Milly Alcock flick ranged from $39 million up to $55 million, which even if it had landed on the higher end would have been a tepid start for a summer tentpole. Supergirl didn’t get much help overseas, either, earning just $30 million more, per The Numbers, for a global total of $68 million. With a reported budget of around $175 million, it will need to gross between $315 million and $375 million to break even.

How did Supergirl's debut compare to last year's Superman? 2025's Superman starring David Corenswet earned $125 million domestically over its three-day opening weekend and went on to earn $618 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. Milly Alcock's Supergirl brought in $38 million from Friday to Sunday.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

How Critics Rated This Week’s New Releases

Reviews for Supergirl didn’t exactly help to hype the movie up, though they weren’t all as bad as one critic’s viral thrashing. Sometimes a good Rotten Tomatoes’ audience rating or high CinemaScore grade can indicate that word-of-mouth advertising will lead to longer legs in the box office. Take a look at how this week’s new releases were graded:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RANK/TITLE RT CRITICS RT AUDIENCE CINEMASCORE 2. Supergirl 56% 77% B- 4. Jackass: Best and Last 88% 85% A-

Moviegoers were slightly kinder to Supergirl than the critics. It will be interesting to see what the slow start means for upcoming DCU movies, especially those based on lesser-known characters like Clayface, which stars Tom Rhys Harries and hits the big screen in October.