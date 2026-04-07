Brian Cox Took Some Shots At Johnny Depp, But I Didn't See It Coming When He Fired Off About Margot Robbie

When it comes to Hollywood, we usually see actors follow the adage that if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. You’ll hear one actor praise another, but if they don’t care for somebody, they just keep quiet. At least that used to be the way it worked. If you want to know what Brian Cox thinks of somebody in Hollywood, just ask him.

A new profile in the UK’s The Times of the Scottish actor summarizes many of the actor’s previously stated opinions. They range from everybody from Johnny Depp to Quentin Tarantino, but in it he also adds some new hot takes, including one of the biggest actresses in the world: Margot Robbie.

What Brian Cox Thinks About Johnny Depp And Other Hollywood Stars

Cox wrote a memoir in 2021, and in it, he took aim at a number of other actors. The Times includes several of these quotes, including the fact that he called Johnny Depp “so overblown, so overrated.” Cox nearly appeared alongside Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as he was offered the role of the Governor, which was ultimately played by Jonathan Pryce.

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Cox’s memoir came out during the period when Johnny Depp was more known for being involved in lawsuits than for making movies, so it's perhaps not that big of a shock for another actor to take a shot at him. Certainly, there are many who still don’t hold the actor in high regard following the accusations leveled against him.

Cox's less-than-flattering opinions on others, like Edward Norton, Ian McKellen, and Quentin Tarantino, are also raised. The Tarantino comments are perhaps especially interesting considering Tarantino recently made his own headlines for calling out Paul Dano and other actors that he didn't care for. However, another actor who Cox singled out in this interview is a bit more surprising.

What Brian Cox Said About Margot Robbie And Wuthering Heights

It turns out that the 1939 film adaptation of Wuthering Heights is a particular favorite movie of Brian Cox, so the actor is asked about his opinion on the new film from Emerald Fennell that starred Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. While Cox, at least by the time of the interview, hadn’t seen the new movie, he still had an opinion, saying…

Margot Robbie is far too beautiful for that role. I mean, I think there should be something more of the Gypsy about her but it’s wrong of me to judge. It may be a brilliant film.

While Cox’s comments aren’t exactly an insult, it’s still somewhat surprising to hear him make such comments. While it may be “wrong” of him to judge, he clearly still has an opinion. And to be fair, he isn’t alone in that opinion. Margot Robbie’s casting in Wuthering Heights was questioned by fans of the original novel who felt she wasn’t the right actress for the part.