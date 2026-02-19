There Have Been A Lot Of Wuthering Heights Fauxmance Accusations, So Jacob Elordi's 'World's Greatest Boss' Comments Surprised Me

In the history of Hollywood, there have been many instances where two actors who become close on screen discover a spark between them, and they end up in a real-life relationship. However, more recently, we’ve seen the birth of the “fauxmance,” which is when two actors seemingly imply a potential relationship as a way of creating buzz for an upcoming film. Lately, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's "obsession" with each other has led to accusations of this. So, that discourse made the actor's comment about the actress being "the world's greatest boss" quite surprising.

At the end of the day, if Hollywood stars want to imply romances to get headlines, it’s not my business, but in a recent interview with Smallzy, Elordi and Robbie focused on a very different relationship they have. It was mentioned that, as a producer of Wuthering Heights, Margot Robbie was technically Jacob Elordi’s boss on set, and he didn’t downplay it, saying simply…

She is my boss.

Considering the fauxmance of all this, these comments came as a bit of a surprise. They also complicated the situation, seeing as it makes it very clear that Robbie was Elordi's boss on this movie, not just his co-star.

Margot Robbie didn’t help matters when she continued coming at it from the boss angle. She gave Elordi a “performance review,” which was nothing but professional. This is actually the second film that Robbie has produced that stars Elordi, so she has enough of a history to judge. She said…

Listen, we hired him on Saltburn, we hired him again on Wuthering, so his review is tip top.

The celebrity “fauxmance” has worked to great effect in the past. During the press tour for Anyone But You, stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were rumored to have been more than co-stars. Powell later admitted that, while there was never any relationship, he and Sweeney played up the idea as it meant publicity, and the movie did better than expected at the box office.

Maybe there never really was meant to be a fauxmance here, or maybe the decision has been made to end that push because it doesn’t seem to be having the desired effect. It's very unclear what's going on here. Either way, I do not think this is the conversation of two people who are into each other. Elordi comes across more like an employee hoping for a promotion when he praises his co-star as his producer, saying…

And also, the world's greatest boss. Actually, a genius. All those things in her head, and between action and cut doesn't miss a beat, doesn't drop the ball, completely in the character, completely alive. And that's an insane skill to have, because I would not be able to do that.

If there’s a real downside to the Hollywood “fauxmance,” it’s that we often can’t tell when celebrity relationships are real. Anytime two stars get close, fans wonder if it’s all part of a PR stunt. Recently, that's what's been going on with Robbie and Elordi, whether it was intentional or not. So, I was surprised to hear these comments that made their working relationship so clear and professional.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, as we wait to see if there's more clarity about these two and their relationship, you can catch their movie, Wuthering Heights, in theaters now.