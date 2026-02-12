How Margot Robbie’s Ex-Roommate Apparently Took The Wolf Of Wall Street A Little Too Seriously

Margot Robbie has been professionally acting since 2008, and five years later, she performed her breakthrough role as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street. Starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio as corrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort paved the way for Robbie to become one of Hollywood’s most popular movie stars, and more than a decade later, Naomi remains one of her most well-known characters. However, apparently Robbie’s ex-roommate took away the wrong message from watching The Wolf of Wall Street way back when.

Robbie, who’s been promoting her 2026 movie release Wuthering Heights, shared this while she was being interviewed on BBC Radio 1 and responding to a caller who declared that “any man who is obsessed with The Wolf of Wall Street is a massive red flag.” Host Greg James honed in on how there are people who watch that movie and walk away from it wanting to be like Jordan Belfort, to which the actress/executive producer said:

My old roommate used to listen to the speech that Jordan Belfort does in the movie on his way to work. He works in sales, and he’d listen to it to get all jazzed up for work. And I was like, ‘I think you missed the point of the movie. I don't think you’re meant to follow in the footsteps of this guy.’ [Laughs] That’s the wrong takeaway.

The scene she’s referring to is when Jordan Belfort starts off hyping up women’s shoe designer Steve Madden to the employees at his firm, Stratton Oakmont, then transitions into telling them how important it is to make obscene amounts of money by any means necessary. He even outright proclaims, “I want you to deal with your problems by becoming rich!” It’s worth watching the scene in full so you know what Margot Robbie’s ex-roommate was listening to on repeat:

Steven Madden's Secret To Success | The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013 | Screen Bites - YouTube Watch On

For those of you who’ve read this far and haven’t ever seen The Wolf of Wall Street, first off, rectify that as soon as you can by streaming it with your Paramount+ subscription. Second, let me make it perfectly clear: the Martin Scorsese-directed movie loosely based on real events is very much a cautionary tale of what happens when one is consumed by greed. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be successful, but I do agree with Margot Robbie that her ex-roommate shouldn’t have been inspired by Jordan Belfort. After all, he’s eventually sent to prison for his financial crimes.

Make no mistake, though, The Wolf of Wall Street is one of Martin Scorsese’s best movies, with its many accolades including five Academy Award nominations and Leonardo DiCaprio winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. I just hope the ex-roommate found a different movie to inspire him. You can see Margot Robbie starring opposite Jacob Elordi when Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters this Friday, February 13.