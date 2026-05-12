As Michael B. Jordan Shared Huge Fourth Wing News, One Fan Had A Realization That Has Me Thinking About Casting
Time to put the tin foil hat back on.
After months and months of waiting and speculation, we finally got an update about the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing. At Amazon’s Upfronts, executive producer Michael B. Jordan, author Rebecca Yarros and more showed up to talk about what’s to come with this highly anticipated series. However, this appearance also got me thinking about casting, as one fan posted a realization they had about a popular fancast in the comments.
Michael B. Jordan, Rebecca Yarros And The Fourth Wing Team Shared An Exciting Update
It was revealed that Amazon gave the Fourth Wing show a series order at its Upfronts. Michael B. Jordan appeared at the event to talk about this alongside executive producer and director Lisa Joy, showrunner Meredith Averill, and, of course, Rebecca Yarros, the author of the books, who will also be an executive producer on the series.
During the presentation, Jordan spoke about adapting these books and specifically explained the importance of hiring the right creative partners before introducing Joy (via Deadline):
This quote goes right along with Jordan’s previous comments about Fourth Wing, as he’s maintained that they know how beloved this IP is, and they’re working hard to create something the fans will love.
Now, while plenty of folks actually connected to the Fourth Wing series were at this big event to talk about the show, a popular fancast happened to be at the Upfronts too (but to promote something else that he's actually in). And thankfully, one fan pointed that out, and that’s why I’m thinking about Josh Heuston and his potential to be in this cast…again.
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One Fan Pointed Out That A Popular Fourth Wing Fancast Was At The Same Event
Alright, around the time this announcement was made, Prime Video posted about it on Instagram with a photo of Jordan, Yarros, Joy and Averill (which you can see above). Down in the comments, makeup2themaxx realized that she’d seen a popular Fourth Wing fan cast at the same event:
Obviously, nothing is confirmed, and this is likely just a coincidence, seeing as Amazon was announcing news about a wide variety of its programs. However, the fact that paths could have crossed here is very exciting. So, let's talk about why.
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I want you to look at the photo of Jordan and co. above, and take note of the background. Then, take a look at the image below of the cast for Prime Video’s hockey romance Off Campus. Both projects were represented at Amazon’s Upfronts, and that’s notable because Josh Heuston – who plays Justin in Off Campus, and is standing on the far right in the cast image below – is a very popular choice to play either Xaden or Bodhi in Fourth Wing.
In fact, he’s been asked about it here and there for a while now, and with Off Campus preparing to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on the same service Fourth Wing will eventually be on, the questions have come up again.
Actually, I asked him during an interview for CinemaBlend if he’d be down to star in another massive BookTok hit like Fourth Wing, and here’s what he said:
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Well, that’s not a no, and it’s a sentiment he’s maintained across the press tour for Off Campus. Then, at Upfronts, People asked him about the fancast, and he noted that he’s “seen some things” on the internet. He also expressed his love for fantasy, and when asked if he’d be interested in a project like that, he said:
It’s crazy that he was playing coy like that during an event where such a big Fourth Wing development was announced! No wonder the fan pointed out the parallel.
I guess now we’ll just have to cross our fingers and hope he really does get cast in this show, because I totally see the vision. In the meantime, though, you can see Heuston in Off Campus when it premieres for those with an Amazon Prime subscription on May 13. Then, make sure to keep that subscription around, because that’s how you’re going to be able to eventually watch Fourth Wing.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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