Baywatch's Hassie Harrison Picked Her Ideal Yellowstone Co-Star Cameo, And I Have Zero Arguments

Get ready for the winter to feel like the summer, as Fox has revealed that the upcoming Baywatch reboot is set to arrive just after the 2026 TV schedule goes extinct, with a January 2027 premiere. So fans can no doubt expect to see a lot of swimsuit-filled promos of the all-star cast for at least the rest of this year, with Yellowstone vet Hassie Harrison all up in that mix. Is there a chance we could see her reuniting with one of her former co-stars?

It’s technically a possibility, in the same way that one of Stephen Amell’s former Arrow co-stars could feasibly show up in Baywatch. Which is to say, nothing’s been revealed in that sense, but stranger things have happened. Until something gets announced, though, we can take some amused comfort in Harrison’s pick for which Yellowstone actor she’d want to pop up on one SoCal shore or another: Ryan Bingham.

Anyone who guessed correctly gets a gold star, as Bingham not only portrayed Harrison’s on-screen love interest in Taylor Sheridan’s universe — Walker + Laramie 4EVR — but he also happens to be her husband in real life. (The two, who met on the neo-western, tied the knot in October 2023.) Speaking with US Weekly, the actress expressed a specific desire for her hubby to appear, saying:

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I would love to save a drowning Ryan Bingham. He’s a really good surfer and I’m like, ‘Babe, please can we make that happen?' Hassie Harrison

Ryan Bingham is technically more of a musician than an actor, and has released more albums and EPs than he has amassed on-screen roles. While he hasn't taken on any other TV roles since Yellowstone concluded, Bingham and Harrison (and Michael Shannon) co-starred in Jeff Nichols' short film Love Letter to Texas, which debuted at this year's SXSW.

So he's not entirely out of the acting game. And even if it's not the most likely scenario that TV viewers will see a bleached-blonde Ryan Bingham faux-drowning the Pacific Ocean during Baywatch's first season, maybe we can make it happen by sending scores of emails and letters to Fox and showrunner Matt Nix. Or maybe Harrison convincing Bingham is the key element here.

While we still haven't seen any official stills or video of Hassie Harrison's Nat, she did appear with several of her good-lookin' co-stars on stage for Fox's Upfronts, as seen below.

(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Media LLC)

It's probably no surprise that Brooks Nader is decked out in red, making it seem like she's already wearing the iconic swimsuit. Interesting that Harrison is in all black, though.

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Beyond Baywatch, Fox is holding off until the new year to debut quite a few new and returning scripted shows. Drama audiences will also be waiting to see Memory of a Killer, and Murder in a Small Town’s new seasons, as well as the debut of Stephen Fry and Jenna Elfman’s The Interrogator. Much of the network’s animated favorites are also being held, such as American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and Krapopolis. (Seth MacFarlane’s Stewie will debut later in 2027.)

Baywatch is set to start airing on Fox as a midseason premiere in January, with new episodes streaming the next day via Hulu subscription. So you’ve got seven months to make sure you can fit back in that red swimsuit….themed bathrobe while you watch.