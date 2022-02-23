Brie Larson Is Pitching Herself For A Fast And Furious Movie or Maybe Even A Marvel Crossover

Brie Larson has major film franchise cred thanks to playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel movies and her time in the MonsterVerse for Kong: Skull Island. But why stop there? The actress has shared that she’s down to star in a Fast & Furious movie, whether it’s as a new character or through some kind of crossover with Marvel.

This revelation came when Brie Larson was interviewed by Uproxx about the Nissan ad for the Super Bowl she starred in with Eugene Levy, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista. When the outlet asked if it was her “dream” to be in a Fast & Furious movie and if a “campaign” should be started, Larson responded:

Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun. And they’ve made me appreciate cars...I’m down to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I’m very down for a crossover moment. I think you’ve tapped into something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down.

Given that Disney controls the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast & Furious franchise is housed at Universal Pictures, the chances of a multi-studio crossover would be slim. That said, Brie Larson described the the Avengers teaming up with Dominic Toretto’s crew as a “gazillion-dollar idea,” In any case, Larson wants in on the Fast & Furious action in some way, so Universal, consider getting in touch with her people.

Admittedly, if Brie Larson wants to get involved with the main Fast & Furious film series, figuring out whether to bring her into the mix or not needs to be decided as soon as possible. Fast & Furious 10 is about to begin filming, so unless she can make a last-minute cameo, it’s unlikely we’d see here there. Then Fast & Furious 11, the final entry in this saga, will kick off production as soon as its predecessor is finished, so that’s really Larson’s only remaining option when it comes to participating in the story that began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious.

However, if Brie Larson simply wants to appear in any corner of the Fast & Furious universe, then spinoffs would be the best way to go. Hobbs & Shaw 2 is in development (although we’re a long ways off from seeing it), and Vin Diesel revealed in July 2021 that a movie focused on Charlize Theron’s Cipher is in the works. In other words, the Fast & Furious franchise isn’t going away anytime soon, so Larson may get her wish granted someday. Again though, better to put money on her playing a new character rather than flying around as Captain Marvel.

In the meantime, moviegoers can next see Brie Larson reprising her MCU character for The Marvels, which comes out on February 17, 2023 (which the actress recently celebrated) and also stars Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Ima Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, As far as Fast & Furious 10 is concerned, the movie due out on May 19, 2023 recently added Aquaman’s Jason Momoa to its ranks, but we’re still in the dark on plot details.