The Marvels Is A Year Away, See How Brie Larson Is Celebrating

2019 was a big year for Brie Larson, because in addition to starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy and cameoing in Between Two Ferns: The Movie, she debuted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and returned for Avengers: Endgame less than two months later. While Larson briefly reprised Carol last year for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ mid-credits scene, The Marvels will see the character returning to center stage, and the actress is celebrating that there’s one year to go until the Marvel movie’s release.

Granted, The Marvels is dated for February 17, 2023, so yesterday would have marked a true full year until its release. But it’s the thought that counts, and here’s how Brie Larson commemorated the occasion on her Twitter page:

See you in a year, Carol. ✴️ pic.twitter.com/YkFYR6u1mjFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Just like many filmmakers do when announcing that a project has finished filming, Brie Larson went with an oldie, but a goodie to mark one year until The Marvels’ arrival: taking a picture of her on-set chair. Needless to say playing Carol Danvers has been a big deal for Larson, from the role helping increase her star power to paving the way for her to become strong enough to push a Jeep. So it’s only fitting that the actress remind fans that The Marvels will come out in early 2023, and this time Carol will be sharing the spotlight with some other superheroes.

In December 2020, almost a year after what was initially referred to as Captain Marvel 2 was reported to be in development, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that the sequel would also star Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. By the following May, this project was officially titled The Marvels, emphasizing that all three superheroines are the stars of this cinematic tale. We’ve already spent some time with Parris’ version of Monica in WandaVision, and Vellani will debut as Khan in the Ms. Marvel series, which people subscribed to Disney+ will be able to see sometime later this year.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, The Marvels will feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (who’s also starring in Disney+’s Secret Invasion), as well as Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur reprising their respective characters from Ms. Marvel. Zawe Ashton and Park-Seo-joon has also been cast in undisclosed roles, with the former reportedly playing a villain. Behind the scenes, Candyman’s Nia DaCosta is directing The Marvels, and WandaVision’s Megan McDonnell wrote the script. Principal photography kicked off last August and ended in November.

Assuming there are no more delays, you’ll be able to see what The Marvels holds in store this time next year. Before then, the upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.