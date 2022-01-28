The Fast And The Furious Series Might Be Adding A Massive DC Star As A Villain

The Fast and the Furious franchise has done an excellent job over the years at adding a famous face to the mix, usually to play a foil to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. The Rock, Jason Statham and John Cena all have stepped up to the mic to play the franchise heel, and now we are hearing that Aquaman star Jason Momoa could be the latest action superstar to attach his name to the series, potentially in a villainous role.

The Hollywood Reporter breaks the news that Jason Momoa currently is in negotiations with Universal to join the tenth, but recently delayed, Fast and Furious movie, going so far as to say that he “could be poised” to serve as ONE of the film’s villains. This is intriguing because there are several other characters we think are going to be in the mix creating problems for Dom and his family. They include Jason Statham and Charlize Theron, who both are still alive and kicking up dust. And now Jason Momoa appears to be adding his name to the ever-growing roster.

In his own reporting regarding Jason Momoa joining the Fast and Furious franchise, Deadline’s Justin Kroll mentions the actor’s history with the series, saying that he has flirted with roles in the past… but not exactly for the main saga. Kroll tweets:

Universal had interest in Momoa playing one of Hobbs’ brothers in that film but his busy schedule ultimately led them to offering role to Roman Reigns instead.January 28, 2022 See more

Jason Momoa makes as much sense as any of the other names that have joined the franchise, and it thinks outside of the WWE box that led to the casting of Rock, Cena, and Reigns. Not that wrestlers are bad additions. They’re actually fantastic. But Momoa belongs more to the class of Jason Statham for his seasoned experience in the action realm, and easily can hold his own alongside Vin Diesel when the fists need to start flying.

Keep in mind, though, that this tenth and reportedly final chapter in the Fast saga is getting pretty crowded, as franchise staples Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, and Sung Kang all are expected to return, alongside Statham, Theron, Momoa and the possibility of Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, or Scott Eastwood. Just, not Dwayne Johnson. Definitely not Dwayne Johnson.

Jason Momoa recently wrapped filming on the latest DC Comics adventure, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Sadly, he’s available to star in Fast and Furious 10 because he’s not needed for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2. RIP, Duncan Idaho. Stay up to date on that anticipated sequel by periodically checking our guide to Dune 2, and do the same thanks to this guide containing everything we know about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Both of those movies will be here before we know it.