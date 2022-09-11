'Bros' Spoiler-Free Video Review | TIFF 2022

By Sean O'Connell, Katie Hughes
published

Watch CinemaBlend's review, free of spoilers, of Billy Eichner and Judd Apatow's 'Bros' at TIFF 2022.

Billy Eichner and Jud Apatow’s “Bros” is so much more than a romantic comedy, If you ask CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Watch as he reviews the new film after its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, highlighting all of the nuances it brings to the rom-com genre that makes it stand out as a must-see this fall.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:46 - A Different Billy Eichner

02:28 - A Whole Lot Of Heart

04:41 - An Elevated Rom-Com With Stellar Cameos

06:42 - Star Review and Final Thoughts

Sean O'Connell
Sean O'Connell
Managing Editor

Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.