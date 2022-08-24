Bryce Dallas Howard Was A Total Mess Just Watching The BTS Extras On Jurassic World: Dominion's Blu-Ray

Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park movie changed the film industry forever, debuting cutting-edge visual effects. The franchise has remained a vital part of pop culture for the decades since, most recently returning to theaters with Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World trilogy. Those movies starred Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, with the actor/director recently sharing that she was a total mess watching the BTS extras on Dominion ’s Blu-ray .

Jurassic World: Dominion seemingly ended the six-film main narrative of the dinosaur franchise, with two generations of heroes uniting for one last mission. That paired Bryce Dallas Howard with frequent collaborator Chris Pratt, as well as franchise icons Jeff Golblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill . Howard recently spoke to People about the surprisingly emotional reaction she had to the movie’s behind the scenes extras, sharing:

We were such a mess. That's one of the things that's so cool about the behind-the-scenes footage that you get to watch on the Blu-ray because it brought all of that back for me. I was watching it last night and my husband called at one point and my son picked up and was like, 'Mom's crying. We're watching the behind-the-scenes.’ I felt like I was there, and in particular there for that last day. It was very profound.

How sweet is that? While Jurassic World: Dominion was filmed at the height of the pandemic and in the midst of extremely strict safety protocols, it sounds like making Colin Trevorrow’s threequel was still a joy for Bryce Dallas Howard. Enough that seeing behind the scenes footage at the process was enough to send her into tears. Talk about loving your job.

Considering how long Bryce Dallas Howard spent playing Claire Dearing and promoting the Jurassic World trilogy, it makes a great deal of sense that she might have a strong emotional tie to the movies. Filming for the first Jurassic World movie dates back to April of 2014, so she spent nearly a decade working with the property and her colleagues.

In the end, all three of the Jurassic World movies were able to make a ton of money at the box office, including Dominion. But the threequel was the least favorite critically of the recent trilogy , with criticism directed at the pacing, script, and all those locusts. It’s currently unclear if/when the dinosaur property might return to theaters, but smart money says the studio might take a few years off.

As for Bryce Dallas Howard’s future, she’s got a thriving career as both an actor and director. Star Wars fans were super impressed with her work on shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, with some hoping she actually takes on a full-fledged movie within the galaxy far, far away. We’ll just have to wait and see where she takes her work as a filmmaker next.