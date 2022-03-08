Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Fun Reunion Photo With The Cast, Including The OG Trio Of Heroes

Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park movie changed the film world forever, debuting cutting-edge visual effects which have been recreated in countless future projects. Generations of fans were delighted when the franchise returned to theaters with the Jurassic World movies. The upcoming threequel Dominion will feature legacy characters and the newer additions, and now Bryce Dallas Howard has shared a fun reunion photo with the cast. That includes the OG trio of heroes in Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

While the Jurassic World movies have featured a new starring cast, Dominion will bring the trio of original stars into the action. They’re expected to have meaty roles in the blockbuster, as teased in the first trailer. With the movie’s arrival in theaters coming in just a few months, the full ensemble has reunited to start the press tour. And Bryce Dallas Howard shared a fun group photo on social media, as you can see blow,

A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cute is that? Jurassic stars old and new are uniting for Dominion, and the gang’s all back together for what is sure to be a long and grueling press tour. While they had challenges filming the movie in the midst of the pandemic, that might have bonded Bryce Dallas Howard and the rest of the cast. We’ll just have to see what insane dino-action is going to come once the movie finally hits theaters this summer.

The above image comes to us from Bryce Dallas Howard’s personal Instagram account, and seems like it’s sure to make its way around the internet. She’s super active on social media , and would often share glimpses of the Jurassic World: Dominion set during the extended filming process. Now the actor-director will dive into a different aspect of the process: promoting the highly anticipated new sequel. And smart money says there will be more delightful posts from Howard as the press tour goes on.

In the photo shared by Bryce Dallas Howard, we see a ton of familiar faces. In the front row are those 3 OG’s: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. While they’ve been involved in the Jurassic franchise occasionally since the original movie was released, this marks the first time they’ll be reunited in the same project. Director Colin Trevorrow guaranteed that their parts are big in the movie, and they got plenty of screen time in the trailer that’s shown above.

Also featured in the photo is Chris Pratt, who is the male lead of the Jurassic World franchise. We also see newcomer DeWanda Wise who is playing a character named Kayla in Dominion. It’s unclear how she’ll factor into the story, but she’s seemingly an ally of Pratt’s character Owen.