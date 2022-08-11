Bullet Train: 7 Things I'm Still Thinking About After Seeing The Movie

When it comes to action movies, as a kid, I was never the biggest fan. I was more of a fantasy film kind of girl, using those as a means of escape and imagining I was in the world of Harry Potter or some other land. However, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that action films are a hell of a good time.

While there have been other action movies that have come out recently that have truly tested how I feel about the genre, from Top Gun: Maverick to Red Notice, one movie recently in 2022 was the film that changed it all for me - and that was Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and a hell of a lot of stars.

I’ve seen the film - and if you’re reading this, I’m assuming you have as well because we're about to talk spoilers here - and these were the moments I just could not stop talking about.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Wolf And Ladybug's Big Fight Was Intense And Hilarious

Let me tell you, when I first heard that Bad Bunny -- otherwise known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- was in the cast for this movie, I was stunned. I didn’t know that he could even act, but as a fan of his music, I was curious to see his performance in this movie and wowie, I was blown away by how well he handled the fight choreography.

That first fight scene in Bullet Train, when Ocasio’s character, The Wolf, steps onto the train and mistakes Pitt’s character, Ladybug, for the person who killed his whole entire family, was intense. And not to mention hilarious. Pitt dropped some seriously funny one-liners, such as the classic “Dude, I don’t even know you!” and “Did you just stab me?!” Hilarious.

And the fight itself was a ton of fun as well. Watching these two men swing back and forth with each other, including the effective use of that briefcase in order for Ladybug to have the upper hand, was some of the best choreography that I’ve seen in a long time in a film. Seriously so good.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Tangerine And Lemon Need Their Own Prequel Movie Or Something

I need this now, Sony.

These two need their own film, or franchise, or I don’t even know. All I do know is that out of everyone on the Bullet Train cast , Bryan Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were the best performers and had some of the funniest chemistry.

Seriously, I could watch a whole entire movie of just these two bickering with each other for hours on end and I don’t believe I’ll ever get bored. While they’re brothers in the film, it almost feels as if they’re related in real life with how well their chemistry is and while they have conflicting personalities, they just get each other in the best way possible.

What makes it even better is how Lemon gets his revenge for Tangerine’s demise in the end - but we’ll get to that later.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Prince Is Lowkey Sick To Be Using A Child In Order To Get What She Wants

I’ve watched Joey King for years, from her time in The Kissing Booth cast to her most recent 2022 entry, The Princess, but I really enjoyed seeing her in Bullet Train. It felt like another attempt by her to step out of that romantic comedy box that she’s been in for several years with Netflix and the Kissing Booth series, a return to more dramatic form for the young actor whose other credits include The Act miniseries.

And while I did enjoy her character, The Prince, in Bullet Train, and how ruthless she could be in order to gain her father’s attention, I have to say, using Yuichi’s son as bait to keep Yuichi in line is so messed up. While she’s certainly one of the main antagonists of this film, it felt almost too far for her to use a child in order to keep Yuichi in line. Thank God the Elder had backup to make sure Yuichi's son would be alright.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

This Movie Needed More Zazie Beetz

I am so upset that I didn’t get to see Zazie Beetz more. This is Zazie Beetz . She is badass. She was Domino in Deadpool 2. She’s Van in Atlanta. She was even in Joker, which she just might be reprising the role in the sequel . So when I saw her in the trailers for the film, I was understandably excited.

Her character officially gets introduced around the midway point of Bullet Train. We get her for basically five minutes and then she’s dead.

Beetz’s fight scene with Pitt was astounding and her using the boomslang poison as one of her weapons against Ladybug was awesome, but then she was injected with the poison and Ladybug ended up using her only antidote injection. And within minutes she’s dead. I was so sad. I wanted to see her as The Hornet so much more, and yet, it felt as if I didn’t get that chance at all.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Lemon Makes Me Want To Get My Own Thomas The Tank Engine Stickers

Be right back, about to go on Amazon and buy my own Thomas the Tank Engine stickers.

In all seriousness, though, Lemon did have a point with his stickers and how he uses his knowledge of Thomas the Tank Engine characters to see the good in people and the bad in people, and it’s a lesson I think we can learn from, if only to pick out the diesels that we need to get rid of.

Even so, those stickers are looking real good right now.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Ladybug, Lemon, Yuichi And The Elder Vs The White Death And His Men Was The Best Fight Scene In The Movie

I could not tear my eyes away from this scene for a single moment. I was astounded from beginning to end in the way this final fight scene was choreographed, from the deaths of some of The White Death’s men to how Lemon “sacrifices” himself and pushes one of the bad guys off the train and into the river down below. Everything was just so well done.

And then of course we need to go over the last part, where the train has officially derailed, and it seems like the good guys have won until The White Death emerges and tries to shoot Ladybug. His first gun doesn’t have any bullets, so he uses the gun his daughter aimed at him - and, thanks to her installing a bomb in it, it explodes the moment he fires, killing him.

But of course, The Prince can’t go unpunished, and it’s not that long before a giant truck of tangerines comes flying at her and runs her over -- driven by Lemon, who managed to survive and is aiming to get revenge on the girl for manipulating both him and his brother and inadvertently causing the death of Tangerine. It’s so poetic in the most brutal way and I love it.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Sandra Bullock Was Gravely Underused

This is another case where I really think this actress could have been used so much more in Bullet Train. I mean, come on, this is Academy Award-winner, Sandra Bullock and yet it felt like she was barely in the movie.

While yes, she was certainly in Ladybug’s ear pretty much the whole time, trying to get him through this chaotic mission, we only really get to see her in person a few times throughout this whole two hour flick. She was so funny in her voice-over performance opposite Brad Pitt, and I would have loved to see her more on screen.

Bullet Train was a heck of a good time and something I won’t forget for a while, and for those who want a good action movie, I’d suggest just going to the theater and seeing this one again, just for the fun of it.