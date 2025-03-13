'Call Me': Jenna Ortega Revealed Another Childhood Horror Classic That She Adores And Would Be Down To Join A Sequel For

Jenna Ortega took Hollywood by storm following her star turn in Netflix's hit Adams Family spinoff Wednesday, and while the actress has appeared in a wide variety of projects since then, her biggest movies have been a pair of spooky sequels, the most recent Scream film and the horror-comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. But she now has another potential sequel she’d be interested in doing and it sounds perfect. Let’s get Jenna Ortega in Gremlins 3.

Ortega’s next film isn't a sequel of any kind but A24's strange fantasy movie Death of a Unicorn. On the red carpet at SXSW Ortega was asked by IMDb what other fantasy creatures she’d be interested in doing a movie with, and she had a fantastic idea as she’s apparently been a Gremlins fan since she was a kid. Ortega said…

You know what I used to love as a kid? Gremlins. Would love. We should. Gremlins 3? 4? I don’t know. Call me!

This is, obviously, an excellent idea and one that could not have come at a better time, as it was recently revealed that a third Gremlins film is in early development with Steven Spielberg on board to once again produce. If the movie’s happening anyway, and Jenna Ortega is a fan, then let’s get these people together.

At this point, nothing is known about a potential Gremlins 3 beyond the fact that resources are being put into making it happen and that Chris Columbus, who wrote the first movie, is attached to the new sequel. But honestly, that just means that if there isn’t already a character in the movie that Jenna Ortega could play, it’s early enough to just go ahead and create one.

The original Gremlins was a dark comedy. The sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch played the laughs up significantly, but still had a twisted sense of humor. Considering her new film is about a group of people who accidentally kill a unicorn and must then attempt to avoid getting murdered by one, Ortega would fit perfectly into a slightly scary and still hilarious Gremlins movie. It’s not much of a shock she was a fan. Check out her full comments below.

A post shared by IMDb (@imdb) A photo posted by on

Add to all this the news that Ortega won't be rejoining the Scream franchise and that a third Beetlejuice movie is a long shot at best, and it seems the actress has a hole in her schedule when it comes to legacy sequels to tongue in cheek horror properties.

Gremlins 3 is certainly in its earliest stages, to the point where it’s far from a sure thing that the movie will ever happen at all. Even if Jenna Ortega is never able to fulfill her Gremlins dream, she’ll almost certainly find plenty more opportunities to impress fans, in between more seasons of Wednesday, which will hopefully last a while.