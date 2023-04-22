Wednesday Season 2: What We Know About The New Installment Of The Netflix Show

Are you ready to be woeful once more? Wednesday Season 2 is officially confirmed.

The Netflix series ended up becoming a huge success back in November 2022 when it first premiered. With an excellent Wednesday cast , a fun story, and an ending that had fans everywhere talking, it was only a matter of time before a second Wednesday s eason was ordered. The show was breaking records here and there and fans were all wondering when we'd get a taste of the next season.

Finally, in January 2023, it was confirmed that Wednesday Season 2 was happening, which is quite exciting for fans of the series who either watched it or danced to it. But, who is going to be in this next installment of Wednesday? And what could the story be about? Let’s get into it here.

(Image credit: Cr. Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

Unfortunately, there is no set release date for Season 2 as of April 2023. This isn’t that surprising, as it was only confirmed in January 2023 and it's possible that, at this point, the writers are still be mapping out the season. However, it’s still a shame we won’t get any hint of it on any 2023 TV premiere schedule .

Netflix tends to take its time in releasing seasons. It’s usually pretty rare these days that you see a seasons only a few months to a year apart. Some of their biggest shows on the streaming site, such as Bridgerton, The Witcher, and even Stranger Things have fans wait years for another season. So, we just might be waiting for some time.

Jenna Ortega Is Expected To Return For Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

While there have been plenty of versions of Wednesday at this point, it wouldn’t quite be our version if Jenna Ortega didn’t return for Season 2. Thankfully, she is expected to return, as there have been no hints at her leaving the show.

3 Ways Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Nods To The Classic Character And 2 Ways She Improves Her (Image credit: Netflix) Wednesday has changed for the better.

It’s even more expected that Ortega is going to return, because she did an interview with Variety during the Golden Globe awards, which was posted to their Twitter page, where she said she'd “seen nothing and know nothing,” and that sometimes as the actor, you just have to do “what you’re told to do” but that she was waiting on scripts to arrive.

While Ortega had already had plenty of roles before, with her parts in horror movies such as Scream and the gory X, she blew up on social media during her time as Wednesday, especially with that dance . She was even nominated for a Golden Globe award for her performance, so it would be surprising if she didn’t come back.

Wednesday’s Father Might Be Featured More In Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

For those who don’t know, Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, is played by Luis Guzman, a famous Puerto Rican actor who honestly did an excellent job during his short time on the show. A big portion of the first season talked about his past, and how he was once accused of murder. Wednesday took it upon herself to figure out what happened that night.

It felt like we barely got to know who Gomez truly was for some time on the show, considering we didn’t get to see the Addams family that much. However, Guzman spoke to ScreenRant regarding his return as Gomez for Season 2, saying that he was going to be around:

That's the plan. That's the plan. I'm going to dance; I'm going to have a sword fight. And there was one other thing. I don't know what it was, but yeah.

Be prepared for more amazing Gomez moments, because I surely am.

Hunter Doohan Could Return As Tyler

(Image credit: Netflix)

After that intense cliffhanger of a Season 1 finale, which elicited some A+ reactions from Wednesday fans, viewers might be wondering if Tyler is going to return, after getting arrested and taken away, but transforming in the bus. Quite honestly, it seems like the story is heading in that direction, at least according to what the showrunners said in a chat with Variety .

In the interview, it’s asked if Tyler might end up returning for Season 2 with that cliffhanger, and one of the showrunners, Alfred Gough, confirmed the possibility:

Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey.

Whether this means Hunter Doohan will return to play the character, we’re not entirely sure, but if Tyler might be coming back, who really knows? As long as there are less love triangles, that’s all I really care about.

The Cliffhanger Of Season 1 Could Move In “Numerous Directions,” According To The Showrunners

(Image credit: Netflix)

As I mentioned before, since Wednesday was only just renewed, it’s hard to imagine what the new story is going to follow. However, the showrunners have teased that the cliffhanger could move in several different directions with another part of that ending – the stalker that Wednesday is facing.

In an interview with TV Guide , they also confirmed that this specific storyline could move in any way, whether it be the stalker working with someone Wednesday knows or someone being completely new:

The audience can think what they want. I think both those things are good in terms of, both of those are possibilities. The goal is to intrigue and to have an audience ask exactly those kinds of questions. The story could lead them in numerous directions, and it's up to a Season 2 to decide which one.

This was before Season 2 was announced, so now, it’s even more exciting to think about the possibilities of how they make this stalker plot work.

Jenna Ortega Wants Less Romance In Season 2 And More Horror

(Image credit: Netflix)

One thing that I think we can all agree on is that the love triangles in Wednesday Season 1 were a little less than fun to watch. While both of the boys were fine in their own way, I was here for Wednesday and her mysteries because I didn’t really see her as someone who wants her life to revolve around boys.

It seems Ortega thinks the same way, as she agreed in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she wants to “up the violence” for Season 2 and have fewer love triangles:

Everyone's being really cool. I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual.

Sign me up for this; I can’t wait to see it.

The Creators Say That They’ve Only “Touched The Surface” With The Addams Family

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re like me and you wanted way more of the actual Addams family besides Wednesday in Season 1, you are not alone – and now, the showrunners have confirmed that Season 2 is going to bring more of them in, telling TV Line that they only “touched the surface” of what they can do:

We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles. Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.

While I know the show focuses mainly on the titular teen, I do know I want to see her family more just a bit, so I’m all ready for this.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Wednesday Season 2? It can't get here soon enough.