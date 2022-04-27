Cary Elwes Dropped A Bandaged Post-Snake Bite Photo And Thanked Fans For The Support

Most famously the Westley to Robin Wright’s Buttercup, Cary Elwes shocked fans earlier this week when it was reported the actor was airlifted to a local hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake. Considering those snakes are known to be venomous, we were concerned about The Princess Bride star going down from Earth’s more silently lethal animals. But per the actor’s latest update, he is on the road to recovery.

Cary Elwes took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share a photo of his bandaged left hand alongside a message thanking all concerned for their “outpouring of support.” Check it out:

The 59-year-old actor appreciated all the “well wishes” he received, especially after he shared a gnarly photo of his snake bite just a couple days ago. Cary Elwes assured his followers that he is “doing much better” and looking forward to being left handed once again.

On Monday, it was reported that Cary Elwes was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after he was working outside in his Malibu residence. Shortly after making headlines, Elwes took to his social media to show off a picture of his bite:

It’s great to see the English actor was in luck and the bite did not prove to be deadly. Cary Elwes is no stranger to high-profile injuries given he had two on The Princess Bride. In his 2014 memoir about the making of the classic film , he shared that he had to get stitches after accidentally getting knocked out during a fight scene and suffered a broken toe while joyriding with Andre the Giant in his golf cart.

Elwes has been married to his photographer wife Lisa Marie Kurbikoff since 2000, after they met in Malibu in 1997. They currently reside there alongside their 15-year-old daughter, Dominique Elwes. The actor has been working since the late ‘70s, but it will always be 1987’s The Princess Bride that made him truly beloved in Hollywood. And no, he’s not into a reboot being made – he thinks it’s best “left alone.”

After Cary Elwes recently starred alongside Brooke Shields in the Netflix holiday movie A Castle for Christmas, the actor is set to be in a couple high-profile projects. Elwes will join Tom Cruise in the next Mission: Impossible movie, which has wrapped filming and is set to be released next summer. The seventh Mission: Impossible movie will also star Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.