Princess Bride Star Cary Elwes Airlifted To Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite

Cary Elwes has spent much of his career fighting diverse types of enemies, from maniacal kings to Jigsaw’s psychological and physically challenging traps. Some scenarios have been serious like the Saw series or verged on comical like the lead in Robin Hood: Men in Tights. But his latest enemy was closer to home for the Princess Bride actor as he experienced an off-screen incident requiring him to be airlifted to a hospital.

According to TMZ, a close source of the Ella Enchanted actor was allegedly bitten by a rattlesnake while working outside of his Malibu residence on April 23. When the incident occurred, it was unclear where the snake had bitten him. As the snake is considered poisonous, the source alleged it was server enough to call for the actor to be airlifted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for treatment. They claimed it was the actor’s inner circle who wanted him to be seen by a doctor at the time. It was reported that the actor is making a full recovery at the medical facility after the accident.

With his family and friends allegedly encouraging him to seek medical attention, Elwes had proven more than once he is a trooper when it comes to accidents and injuries. In his 2014 memoir As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, the actor revealed while filming the cult classic he needed stitches after accidentally getting knocked out during a fight scene. But that wasn’t the last on-set injury as he suffered a broken toe while joyriding in co-star Andre the Giant’s golf cart. Thankfully, he recovered from both injuries and went on to finish the fantasy romance film. Hopefully this recovery this time will be just as quick.

While Cary Elwes actor makes a full recovery, he was recently cast in Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, which just began filming . He joined an already all-star , including Charlie Hunnam and Justice League’s Ray Fisher. So, hopefully, the film won’t recast the role and halt production to give Elwes time to heal. The film is expected to arrive on Netflix at some point.

In the meantime, viewers will get the chance to see him on the big screen soon as the Hollywood actor has a few movies coming to theaters in 2022. Things will go into overdrive in 2023 as he will make his Mission: Impossible debut in M: I 7 as seen in his wrap-up photo . So, there are so many opportunities for audiences to watch A Castle for Christmas actor over the next year. But if you want to relive Westley’s best swashbuckling moments, watch The Princess Bride as you wish by getting an Amazon Prime subscription .

We at CinemaBlend wish Cary Elwes a speedy and full recovery.