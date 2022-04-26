Cary Elwes Showed Off A Picture Of His Snake Bite, And I'd Prefer The Pit Of Despair

Cary Elwes has had a long and successful career, although he’s most notable for playing Westley in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride. While he’s got a number of projects coming up, the Saw actor recently made headlines after being bitten by a snake and promptly having to be airlifted to the hospital. Elwes recently showed off a picture of his snake bite, and I’d honestly prefer the pit of despair.

While Cary Elwes has seen plenty of blood and guts throughout his career, things got personal when he was bitten by a rattlesnake while working on his own property on April 23rd. He was rushed to the hospital because of their venomous nature, but luckily seems to be recovering well. So much so that Elwes shared a photo of his gnarly injury on Twitter . Check it out for yourself below,

Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vHuFvKMTjApril 25, 2022 See more

Honestly, the Princess Bride’s pit of despair is looking like a vacation home right now. Because while Cary Elwes’ character Westley was tortured in that iconic setting from the movie, that seems like child’s play when compared to the rattlesnake bite that happened to him IRL. To quote another iconic ‘80s adventure movie “Snakes! Why does it always have to be snakes?”

The above image of Cary Elwes’ thumb is sure to turn the stomach of a few folks out there, as it really shows the damage that rattlesnake did to his digit. The coloring is obviously off as well, with the injury standing out like a sore thumb (or in this case, middle finger). But Elwes’ hopeful message is sure to be a relief to his generations of fans out there.

For those who don’t remember, the Pit of Despair sequences happen about halfway through the runtime of The Princess Bride. Westley is captured by Humperdinck and tortured by Count Rugen and his assistant. The machine takes years off his life, which somehow seems less terrifying than being bitten by a rattlesnake. As a reminder, you can see the first of these scenes below,

Of course, his rattlesnake bite isn’t the first major injury that Cary Elwes has shared with the public. In his own book As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, Elwes revealed that he was hurt and needed stitches while filming a fight scene for the beloved movie. He also broke a toe while riding the golf cart of Andre the Giant, which is obviously far less serious. While there was some recent talk about The Princess Bride being rebooted, Elwes has voiced his disapproval .

Hopefully Cary Elwes will be able to recover from this injury sooner rather than later, as he’s got some exciting projects coming down the line. He’s in the cast of Zack Snyder’s upcoming movie Rebel Moon, which recently celebrated the start of filming . Elwes can also be seen in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 alongside the one and only Tom Cruise .