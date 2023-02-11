Cate Blanchett's Tár Just Hit A Major Awards Season Milestone

The Oscars race is heating up, and awards season is in full swing. Many stars and films are receiving golden statues for their cinematic achievements and on-screen storytelling that blew critics away. Cate Blanchett, who’s performance in Tár is outstanding, has been prominent in the conversation, and the Oscar-nominated film has actually hit an awards season milestone that’s beyond impressive.

Tár just took home the Film of the Year award at the London Critics’ Film Awards, and with the win, the movie has been named Best Picture by every single major critics association – including Los Angeles, New York, and the National Society of Film Critics. Only three films before Tár have ever swept the critic’s awards circuit in the same way, and those were The Social Network, Schindler’s List, and LA Confidential. Focus Features acknowledged the achievement in a celebratory Facebook post.

What this means for Tár in the Oscars race is unclear. The Academy has a ranked choice voting system which makes early predictions hard to make. Among the other films that have swept the critics circuits, only one has one the Best Picture Oscar, and that was Schindler’s List in 1994. Tár has some competition in this year's in Acaemy Awards race, and will have to beat fan favorites like Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and Top Gun: Maverick to come out on top.

Cate Blanchett has already been recognized for her astounding and committed performance as Lydia Tár in the film. The actress has taken home a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, and she has been nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. If Blanchett does take home the gold statue, it will be her third, as she previously won Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine. Her nomination for Tár marks her eighth nomination overall.

While Blanchett’s work in the film is a definite highlight and is a major take away, many other aspects of the film are receiving widespread recognition. The movie is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Todd Field, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Tár also had a major presence at the BAFTAs and won Movie of the Year at the coveted AFI Awards.

In the film, Blanchett's Lydia Tár is a successful classical composer who is largely considered to be the best in her field. Her career starts to come apart when events from her past start to surface. It’s a remarkable character study about a fictional individual, which convinced many audiences that Lydia Tár is a real person. The Todd Field-directed project tackles themes of power, justice, and the idea of genius. Early reviews back in September predicted it’s run as the major awards show contender it’s become, and it is an essential watch for cinephiles everywhere.

To find out where to watch Tár before this year’s Oscars, you can check out our feature on where Tár is currently available to stream. For more information on other films coming to theaters and streaming in the near future, consult CinemaBlend’s 2023 movie release schedule.