How To Watch Tár Online And Stream The Cate Blanchett Oscar Nominated Movie From Anywhere

There has long been a tremendous amount of buzz surrounding Tár, Todd Field’s psychological drama centering on Cate Blanchett’s world-famous composer, even before the gripping exploration of power and creativity was nominated for a total of six Academy Awards , and even before the movie earned the actress her fourth Golden Globe Award in January 2023. And now it’s easier than ever to check it out for yourself.

If you have been wanting to watch the film as part of your marathon of Best Picture nominees before the Oscars are held in mid-March, now is your golden opportunity, as you can watch Tár online. Below is a breakdown of all the ways to catch what could very well be one of Blanchett’s best movies .

How To Watch Tár Online In The US

If you currently have a Peacock Premium subscription , you are one step closer to seeing what all the fuss is about with Tár, as the movie was added to the platform on January 27, 2023, further bolstering the service’s massive library of new and recent movies streaming. This also includes movies that should have received more love from the Academy, including Nope and She Said.

Stream Tár on Peacock (opens in new tab) now. Costing as little as $4.99 a month (opens in new tab), you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Outside of the US and can't access your Peacock TV subscription? Download a VPN and follow the instructions below to watch Tár from anywhere.

How To Watch Tár From Anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Tár just as you would at home.

While Peacock TV is a US-only streaming service and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens outside of the country can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into all Peacock TV's full catalog from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Are There Other Ways To Watch Tár ?

If you don’t have access to Peacock and want to know all possible options to watch Tár, you’re in luck, because there are multiple ways to check out the movie without leaving your home.

You can either buy or rent a digital copy of Tár on services like Amazon right now. And since the movie is already out on Blu-ray and DVD (which you can also buy on Amazon), this is a true rental and not an early access VOD release, meaning it’s not awfully expensive.

If you prefer to see some of the best 2022 movies on the biggest screen possible, you still have a chance to do so, as Tár is still playing in select theaters throughout the country.

If You’ve Already Seen Tár…

