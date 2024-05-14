Chad Michael Murray Pitched His Idea For A Cinderella Story 2, And We Need To Make This Happen

It’s hard to believe it’ll soon be twenty years since we last saw Chad Michael Murray and Hilary Duff engage in a rainy liplock in A Cinderella Story. This teen rom-com movie has one of the top-ranked Cinderella love stories out there of a high school football star meeting his masked chatroom crush at a Halloween dance. Murray reflects on his experiences playing Austin Ames with his own idea of A Cinderella Story sequel that needs to happen.

The last time we saw Sam and Austin was back in 2004 when the two high school graduates drove away together for Princeton. But as Chad Michael Murray said in an ET TikTok during the premiere of the Netflix new release Mother of the Bride, a lot can happen between two people within two decades. If A Cinderella Story sequel were to occur, the One Tree Hill star has his own idea of what the plot should be.

As we know, things don't always work out. So, I think they went their separate ways, and we bring them back now post-splits from their significant others into a new Cinderella Story.

I love the realism of Chad Michael Murray’s pitch. It’s true that not everyone ends up with their high school sweetheart. Plus in A Cinderella Story, the relationship between Sam and Austin was complicated enough already. The two came from different high school cliques with Austin a popular jock and Sam mockingly called "Diner Girl." Austin didn’t even notice Sam until her identity was cruelly revealed by her high school foes. Not to mention, he “waited for the rain” to finally give Sam her first kiss.

Let’s hope that if Sam is going to give Austin the “Cinderella” treatment again, he'll do a better job recognizing her this time. After all, the Freaky Friday star did harshly advise his character to seek an eye doctor appointment if he couldn’t. Has Chad Michael Murray spoken to his former co-star Hilary Duff about the idea of a potential sequel? Here’s his answer:

No, but here you go Hill, from me to you, let's do it.

Hilary Duff, I hope you heard the man! She already has a semi-sheer gown that’s screaming A Cinderella Story . And like a bunch of Hallmark movies have already taught us, even grown women can have their moments where they feel like Cinderella ready to be swooned by their prince.

It must be such an interesting concept for the children of celebrities to sit down and watch their parent’s films. That’s what Chad Michael Murray’s daughter did when she sat down to watch her dad’s teen romance movie to his overjoyed delight.

My daughter saw A Cinderella Story. That was a really interesting and fun moment where she looked at me and she goes, 'You need to make another one of those, Daddy.'

So, Chad Michael Murray may be to blame for his Cinderella Story 2 pitch, but it’s his daughter we need to thank for requesting a sequel in the first place. While a sequel hasn’t been set in stone as of yet, a TikTok of Murray on The Today Show had the Gilmore Girls actor reveal that “a little Austin Ames wink and a nod at the fans” would happen next week. I don’t know what that means, but I’m really excited to find out.

