Chad Michael Murray Pitched His Idea For A Cinderella Story 2, And We Need To Make This Happen
Where would Cinderella Story’s Sam and Austin be now?
It’s hard to believe it’ll soon be twenty years since we last saw Chad Michael Murray and Hilary Duff engage in a rainy liplock in A Cinderella Story. This teen rom-com movie has one of the top-ranked Cinderella love stories out there of a high school football star meeting his masked chatroom crush at a Halloween dance. Murray reflects on his experiences playing Austin Ames with his own idea of A Cinderella Story sequel that needs to happen.
The last time we saw Sam and Austin was back in 2004 when the two high school graduates drove away together for Princeton. But as Chad Michael Murray said in an ET TikTok during the premiere of the Netflix new release Mother of the Bride, a lot can happen between two people within two decades. If A Cinderella Story sequel were to occur, the One Tree Hill star has his own idea of what the plot should be.
I love the realism of Chad Michael Murray’s pitch. It’s true that not everyone ends up with their high school sweetheart. Plus in A Cinderella Story, the relationship between Sam and Austin was complicated enough already. The two came from different high school cliques with Austin a popular jock and Sam mockingly called "Diner Girl." Austin didn’t even notice Sam until her identity was cruelly revealed by her high school foes. Not to mention, he “waited for the rain” to finally give Sam her first kiss.
Let’s hope that if Sam is going to give Austin the “Cinderella” treatment again, he'll do a better job recognizing her this time. After all, the Freaky Friday star did harshly advise his character to seek an eye doctor appointment if he couldn’t. Has Chad Michael Murray spoken to his former co-star Hilary Duff about the idea of a potential sequel? Here’s his answer:
Hilary Duff, I hope you heard the man! She already has a semi-sheer gown that’s screaming A Cinderella Story. And like a bunch of Hallmark movies have already taught us, even grown women can have their moments where they feel like Cinderella ready to be swooned by their prince.
It must be such an interesting concept for the children of celebrities to sit down and watch their parent’s films. That’s what Chad Michael Murray’s daughter did when she sat down to watch her dad’s teen romance movie to his overjoyed delight.
So, Chad Michael Murray may be to blame for his Cinderella Story 2 pitch, but it’s his daughter we need to thank for requesting a sequel in the first place. While a sequel hasn’t been set in stone as of yet, a TikTok of Murray on The Today Show had the Gilmore Girls actor reveal that “a little Austin Ames wink and a nod at the fans” would happen next week. I don’t know what that means, but I’m really excited to find out.
If Chad Michael Murray had it his way for A Cinderella Story 2, Austin and Sam would go their separate ways only for the power of the “Cinderella” treatment to bring them back together again. This is a story idea we really need to happen for the great Cinderella movie so we can experience those nostalgic feels all over again seeing Murray reunite with Hilary Duff. Until then, you can see your favorite heartthrob’s new movie Mother of the Bride available on your Netflix subscription.
