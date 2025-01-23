Challengers Was Completely Snubbed By The Oscars, And Fans Are Really Unhappy About Its Score Not Getting Love

Awards Season is in full swing, and today the Academy Award nominations were revealed to the public. And while movies like The Substance scored plenty of noms, Luca Guadagnino's Challengers (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) was completely shut out from any nominations. And while the entire movie deserved its flowers, fans are really unhappy about its score not getting love.

The love triangle of Challengers spans years, and the movie's ability to go back and forth in time is aided by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's energizing music throughout. Despite winning Best Score at the Golden Globes this year, the acclaimed sports drama failed to get a nod from The Academy. And folks are voicing their disappointment on Twitter in a variety of humorous responses and memes. One such tweet included an excerpt of the movie which really highlighted its score, check it out below:

No best original score Oscar nomination for CHALLENGERS’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/enLNVu9j94January 23, 2025

While the nominees for Best Score did great work (including musicals like Wicked and Emilia Pérez), I feel like Challengers had an especially crucial contribution to the movie as a whole. So much so that the score became quite popular on streaming services after the movie's release.

There are plenty of funny responses online to Challengers getting snubbed, particularly for its score. Some fans are sharing their devastation through classic memes from TV shows. Case in point: the following tweet which uses a clip from Breaking Bad.

Challengers snubbed for score at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/X7kH6oSgTkJanuary 23, 2025

In addition to the sound, some moviegoers were hoping to see the Challengers cast get acting nominations, including Emmy-winning actress Zendaya. Some folks are even tweeting clips from the movie to share their disbelief over its snubs. Check it out below:

NO ORIGINAL SCORE NOMINATION FOR CHALLENGERS?!?#Oscars pic.twitter.com/vMMp5iRW9mJanuary 23, 2025

Challengers had a ton of fans, and was made into countless memes upon its release. Given how the movie got no love from the Academy, there are some folks on Twitter joking about skipping the upcoming Awards Show altogether. As you can see blow:

challengers original score snub cancel the oscarsJanuary 23, 2025

Another funny tweet about Challengers' snub also featured a clip of Zendaya. Specifically where her character Tashi slaps Josh O'Connor's Patrick. That perfectly summed up one fan's feelings, check it out:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

me to the academy rn pic.twitter.com/lHLp4YgQ7bJanuary 23, 2025

As disappointing as it was to see Challengers snubbed by the Oscars, particularly for Best Score, these funny tweets are really helping to soften the blow this morning. And it's an excuse to go ahead and re-stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' incredible music. Or just give the movie another watch on Amazon.

Challengers is streaming now on Amazon. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies this year.